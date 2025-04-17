Spring Rummage Sale 2025

6058 W 900 N

McCordsville, IN 46055, USA

Clothing - Adult
$1
Clothes - Children (2 items)
$1
Clothes - Baby (4 items)
$1
Toys - Small
$1
Books - Children's (2 books)
$1
Books - Other
$1
Shoes
$1
Fill Bag - Small
$1
Fill Bag - Large
$5
Other - $5
$5
Other - $10
$10
Other - $15
$15
Other - $20
$20
Other - $25
$25
Other - $50
$50
