Spring Sale - Ellsworth Home & School

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A colorful mix of soft, fluffy blooms and bright lantana flowers that attract butterflies and add great texture.
Sun: Full sun to part sun
Care: Water when top inch of soil is dry; heat tolerant once established
Full, lush blooms that flower continuously and brighten shaded spaces with vibrant color.
Sun: Part sun to shade (can handle morning sun)
Care: Keep soil evenly moist; avoid drying out completely
A trailing basket covered in small, petunia-like flowers that bloom nonstop all season.
Sun: Full sun to part sun
Care: Water regularly; ensure good drainage
A trailing basket covered in small, petunia-like flowers that bloom nonstop all season.
Sun: Full sun to part sun
Care: Water regularly; ensure good drainage
Classic, bold geranium blooms paired with trailing greenery for a full, elegant look.
Sun: Full sun to part sun
Care: Let soil dry slightly between watering
Large, vibrant blooms that add bright color to porches and patios, even with limited sun.
Sun: Part sun (tolerates some sun, avoid harsh afternoon sun)
Care: Keep soil consistently moist; do not let dry out
Bright clusters of flowers that thrive in heat and attract butterflies all summer long.
Sun: Full sun
Care: Drought tolerant; water when soil is dry
A sun-loving mix of colorful, trailing blooms that create a vibrant cascading basket.
Sun: Full sun
Care: Drought tolerant; allow soil to dry slightly between watering
A striking combination of bright flowers and bold foliage for eye-catching contrast.
Sun: Full sun
Care: Low maintenance; water when soil is dry
A classic favorite with large, colorful blooms that last all season and brighten any space.
Sun: Full sun to part sun
Care: Water regularly; remove spent blooms if needed
Unique fan-shaped flowers that trail beautifully and bloom steadily through the season.
Sun: Full sun to part sun
Care: Heat tolerant; water when soil is dry
A lush, leafy plant with graceful fronds that adds a fresh, classic look to shaded areas.
Sun: Shade to part sun (avoid direct sun)
Care: Keep soil consistently moist; enjoys humidity
Pretty flowers followed by sweet, homegrown strawberries—fun and rewarding for the whole family.
Sun: Full sun
Care: Water regularly; keep soil moist for best fruit
Pre-made mixed decorative container filled with a variety of seasonal plants with a mix of spring flowers and/or foliage, designed to look full and colorful right away
Pre-made mixed decorative container filled with a variety of seasonal plants with a mix of spring flowers and/or foliage, designed to look full and colorful right away
Pre-made mixed decorative container filled with a variety of seasonal plants with a mix of spring flowers and/or foliage, designed to look full and colorful right away
Pre-made mixed decorative container filled with a variety of seasonal plants with a mix of spring flowers and/or foliage, designed to look full and colorful right away
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