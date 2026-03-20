Naperville Dist 203 Home & School Association - Ellsworth Home And School Association

Offered by

Naperville Dist 203 Home & School Association - Ellsworth Home And School Association

About this shop

Spring Sale - Ellsworth Home & School

10" Hanging Basket - Ageratum Lantana Combo item
10" Hanging Basket - Ageratum Lantana Combo
$18

A colorful mix of soft, fluffy blooms and bright lantana flowers that attract butterflies and add great texture.
Sun: Full sun to part sun
Care: Water when top inch of soil is dry; heat tolerant once established

10" Hanging Basket - Begonia Non-stop Combo (colors may vary item
10" Hanging Basket - Begonia Non-stop Combo (colors may vary
$18

Full, lush blooms that flower continuously and brighten shaded spaces with vibrant color.
Sun: Part sun to shade (can handle morning sun)
Care: Keep soil evenly moist; avoid drying out completely

10" Hanging Basket - Calibrachoa (colors may vary) item
10" Hanging Basket - Calibrachoa (colors may vary)
$18

A trailing basket covered in small, petunia-like flowers that bloom nonstop all season.
Sun: Full sun to part sun
Care: Water regularly; ensure good drainage

10" Hanging Basket - Calibrachoa combo item
10" Hanging Basket - Calibrachoa combo
$18

A trailing basket covered in small, petunia-like flowers that bloom nonstop all season.
Sun: Full sun to part sun
Care: Water regularly; ensure good drainage

10" Hanging Basket - Geranium with Vinca Vine Combo item
10" Hanging Basket - Geranium with Vinca Vine Combo
$18

Classic, bold geranium blooms paired with trailing greenery for a full, elegant look.
Sun: Full sun to part sun
Care: Let soil dry slightly between watering

10" Hanging Basket - Impatient New Guinea Combo item
10" Hanging Basket - Impatient New Guinea Combo
$18

Large, vibrant blooms that add bright color to porches and patios, even with limited sun.
Sun: Part sun (tolerates some sun, avoid harsh afternoon sun)
Care: Keep soil consistently moist; do not let dry out

10" Hanging Basket - Lantana Mix item
10" Hanging Basket - Lantana Mix
$18

Bright clusters of flowers that thrive in heat and attract butterflies all summer long.
Sun: Full sun
Care: Drought tolerant; water when soil is dry

10" Hanging Basket - Perslane Lantana Scaevola Combo item
10" Hanging Basket - Perslane Lantana Scaevola Combo
$18

A sun-loving mix of colorful, trailing blooms that create a vibrant cascading basket.
Sun: Full sun
Care: Drought tolerant; allow soil to dry slightly between watering

10" Hanging Basket - Purslane Angelina Lantana Combo item
10" Hanging Basket - Purslane Angelina Lantana Combo
$18

A striking combination of bright flowers and bold foliage for eye-catching contrast.
Sun: Full sun
Care: Low maintenance; water when soil is dry

10" Hanging Basket - Petunia Combo item
10" Hanging Basket - Petunia Combo
$18

A classic favorite with large, colorful blooms that last all season and brighten any space.
Sun: Full sun to part sun
Care: Water regularly; remove spent blooms if needed

10" Hanging Basket - Scaveola Mix item
10" Hanging Basket - Scaveola Mix
$18

Unique fan-shaped flowers that trail beautifully and bloom steadily through the season.
Sun: Full sun to part sun
Care: Heat tolerant; water when soil is dry

10" Hanging Basket - Boston Fern item
10" Hanging Basket - Boston Fern
$18

A lush, leafy plant with graceful fronds that adds a fresh, classic look to shaded areas.
Sun: Shade to part sun (avoid direct sun)
Care: Keep soil consistently moist; enjoys humidity

10" Hanging Basket - Strawberry item
10" Hanging Basket - Strawberry
$18

Pretty flowers followed by sweet, homegrown strawberries—fun and rewarding for the whole family.
Sun: Full sun
Care: Water regularly; keep soil moist for best fruit

10" planter - Geranium Only
$20
10" planter - Geranium Combo (Grass & Vinca Vine)
$24
12" Planter - Spring Variety Plants (Mostly Sun)
$25

Pre-made mixed decorative container filled with a variety of seasonal plants with a mix of spring flowers and/or foliage, designed to look full and colorful right away

12" Planter - Spring Variety (Mostly Shade)
$25

Pre-made mixed decorative container filled with a variety of seasonal plants with a mix of spring flowers and/or foliage, designed to look full and colorful right away

14" Planter -Spring Variety (Sun)
$32

Pre-made mixed decorative container filled with a variety of seasonal plants with a mix of spring flowers and/or foliage, designed to look full and colorful right away

14" Planter -Spring Variety (Partially Sun)
$32

Pre-made mixed decorative container filled with a variety of seasonal plants with a mix of spring flowers and/or foliage, designed to look full and colorful right away

Add a donation for Naperville Dist 203 Home & School Association - Ellsworth Home And School Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!