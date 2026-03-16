Hannah Chapter #26, Order of the Eastern Star

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Hannah Chapter #26, Order of the Eastern Star

About this event

Spring Scarf/Handkerchief Sale

OES Embroidered Large (26" x 26") White Lap Scarf
$12

Show your Eastern Star pride with sophisticated style. Intricately embroidered, designed for comfort, and made for the modern Sister." This monochrome design (white emblem on white scarf)

Masonic Large (12" x 12") Handkerchief
$12

Show your Masonic pride with sophisticated style. Intricately embroidered, designed for comfort, and made for the modern Brother." This monochrome design (white emblem on white scarf)

Women's Embroidered Large (26" x 26") White Lap Scarf
$12

Show your initials pride with sophisticated style. Intricately embroidered, designed for comfort, and made for the modern woman." This monochrome (white initials on white scarf)

Men's Large (12" x 12") Handkerchief
$12

Show your initials pride with sophisticated style. Intricately embroidered, designed for comfort, and made for the modern man." This monochrome design (white initials on white scarf)

Men's Large (12" x 12") Handkerchief
$12

For Patrons' Only! Show your Masonic pride with sophisticated style. Intricately embroidered, designed for comfort, and made for the modern Brother." This monochrome design (white emblem on white scarf)

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