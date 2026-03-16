Spring Scarf/Handkerchief Sale

Hosted by
About this event
Show your Eastern Star pride with sophisticated style. Intricately embroidered, designed for comfort, and made for the modern Sister." This monochrome design (white emblem on white scarf)
Show your Masonic pride with sophisticated style. Intricately embroidered, designed for comfort, and made for the modern Brother." This monochrome design (white emblem on white scarf)
Show your initials pride with sophisticated style. Intricately embroidered, designed for comfort, and made for the modern woman." This monochrome (white initials on white scarf)
Show your initials pride with sophisticated style. Intricately embroidered, designed for comfort, and made for the modern man." This monochrome design (white initials on white scarf)
For Patrons' Only! Show your Masonic pride with sophisticated style. Intricately embroidered, designed for comfort, and made for the modern Brother." This monochrome design (white emblem on white scarf)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!