Spring Scents & Wild Wicks: Candle Making

567 Maddux Rd

Weatherford, TX 76088, USA

Candle Making Ticket
$40
$40

Spring Scents & Wild Wicks: Candle Making is a fun, hands-on workshop where you’ll craft your own soy wax candle. In this two-hour class, no experience is needed—just bring curiosity and creativity. This relaxing, nature-inspired workshop is led by Silvia of MadreTierra Creations, a passionate candle maker with years of experience bringing joy through her craft.

