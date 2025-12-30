Spring Scents & Wild Wicks: Candle Making is a fun, hands-on workshop where you’ll craft your own soy wax candle. In this two-hour class, no experience is needed—just bring curiosity and creativity. This relaxing, nature-inspired workshop is led by Silvia of MadreTierra Creations, a passionate candle maker with years of experience bringing joy through her craft.

*Admissions included.