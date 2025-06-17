Spring School Picture Day Add-Ons & Photo Selection

This is an upgrade for families who already paid for their individual session.
Includes all photos of your child (excluding buddy photos)
Ultimate Digital Package - Individual / Buddy Add-On
$55
This is an upgrade for families who already paid for their individual AND buddy session!
Includes all individual photos of your child and all buddy photos. If a few friends are in the same photo, only only parent needs to pay for this and you can share!
Single Digital Download
$30
Want to purchase only 1 additional image of your child or buddy session and not get a package? Purchase here to pay for the digital download of 1 additional image in your gallery.
Include the image # below. (example, CE2A6544)
$13
This is for a physical button photo of your child.
