Lake Tahoe Dance Collective

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Lake Tahoe Dance Collective

About this event

Spring Season 2026 - Friday Night

2945 Polaris Rd

Tahoe City, CA 96145, USA

Orchestra Right - Row A - $35
$35

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Right - Row A - $30
$30

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Left - Row A - $35
$35

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Left - Row A - $30
$30

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Right - Row B - $35
$35

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Right - Row B - $30
$30

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Left - Row B - $35
$35

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Left - Row B - $30
$30

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Right - Row C - $35
$35

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Right - Row C - $30
$30

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Left - Row C - $35
$35

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Left - Row C - $30
$30

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Right - Row D - $35
$35

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Right - Row D - $30
$30

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Left - Row D - $35
$35

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Left - Row D - $30
$30

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Right - Row E - $35
$35

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Right - Row E - $30
$30

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Left - Row E - $35
$35

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

Orchestra Left - Row E - $30
$30

Choose your seat at checkout (Click "more details" for the theater seating chart).

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