Spring Season 2026 Registration All-Gender League | 4:00pm

About this event
Required for all players if you wish to play the full season. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met.
Required if you don't already own the new 2026 jersey. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met. Late registration will need to order this jersey and will receive it AFTER the start of the season.
Optional, if you don't own a white jersey, you will need to bring a white shirt of your own to each game. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met. Late registration who order this jersey and will receive it AFTER the start of the season.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!