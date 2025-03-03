Add a donation for Special Ops Rangerettes Booster Club
$
Sales closed
Spring Show 2025 Shout-Outs and/or Program Ads
Shout-Out
$5
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
Quarter Page
$20
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
Half Page
$30
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
Full Page
$50
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!