Special Ops Rangerettes Booster Club

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Special Ops Rangerettes Booster Club

About this event

Spring Show 2026 Shout-Outs and/or Program Ads

Shout-Out
$5

NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.

Quarter Page
$20

NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.

Half Page
$30

NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.

Full Page
$50

NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.

Add a donation for Special Ops Rangerettes Booster Club

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