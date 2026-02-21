Spring Show Personal Ads

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One available only
In color digital and in print
cardstock paper
8.5 by 11
Back cover of program, full color digital and in print, only one available
8.5 by 11
Full color print and digital, cardstock paper, only one available
8.5 by 11
Digital Color
Print - black and white
Glossy paper
8.5 by 11
Digital Color
Print black and white
Glossy Paper
8.5 by 5.5
4.25 by 5.5
Digital Color
Print Black and White
Glossy Paper
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