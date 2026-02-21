Offered by

Birdville Dance Booster

About this shop

Spring Show Personal Ads

Inside Front Cover
$250

One available only

In color digital and in print

cardstock paper

8.5 by 11

Back Cover
$250

Back cover of program, full color digital and in print, only one available

8.5 by 11

Inside Back Cover
$250

Full color print and digital, cardstock paper, only one available

8.5 by 11

Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$100

Digital Color

Print - black and white

Glossy paper

8.5 by 11

Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$75

Digital Color

Print black and white

Glossy Paper

8.5 by 5.5

Quarter Page Ad item
Quarter Page Ad
$50

4.25 by 5.5

Digital Color

Print Black and White

Glossy Paper

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