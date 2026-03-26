Spring Show Pizza and Extras

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1 Slice of Cheese Pizza
Tuesday (5/12) at 4:30pm
Volunteers receive Patron Seating (ONE seat per volunteer)!
Sit in the first 2 rows with an assigned seat. Thank you for sponsoring the arts!
Premium Red Rose(s)-
Pick up from Concession Stand at show
Count 1-12
1 Slice of Cheese Pizza
Wednesday (5/13) at 4:30pm
Volunteers receive Patron Seating (ONE seat per volunteer)!
Sit in the first 2 rows with an assigned seat.Thank you for sponsoring the arts!
Premium Red Rose(s)-
Pick up from Concession Stand at show
Count 1-12
1 Slice of Cheese Pizza
Thursday (5/14) at 4:30pm
Volunteers receive Patron Seating (ONE seat per volunteer)!
Sit in the first 2 rows with an assigned seat.Thank you for sponsoring the arts!
Premium Red Rose(s)-
Pick up from Concession Stand at show
Order between 1-12 roses
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!