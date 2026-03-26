BASIS Richardson Boosters

Hosted by

BASIS Richardson Boosters

About this event

Spring Show Pizza and Extras

One Pizza Slice (1st- 2nd Grade-Tuesday 5/12)
$3

1 Slice of Cheese Pizza

Tuesday (5/12) at 4:30pm

Patron Seating- (1st- 2nd Grade-Tuesday 5/12)
$20

Volunteers receive Patron Seating (ONE seat per volunteer)!


Sit in the first 2 rows with an assigned seat. Thank you for sponsoring the arts!

Preorder Rose Flower (1st- 2nd Grade-Tuesday 5/12)
$3

Premium Red Rose(s)-

Pick up from Concession Stand at show


Count 1-12

One Pizza Slice (3rd-4th Grade- Wednesday 5/13)
$3

1 Slice of Cheese Pizza

Wednesday (5/13) at 4:30pm

Patron Seating (3rd-4th Grade- Wednesday 5/13)
$20

Volunteers receive Patron Seating (ONE seat per volunteer)!


Sit in the first 2 rows with an assigned seat.Thank you for sponsoring the arts!

Preorder Rose Flower (3rd-4th Grade- Wednesday 5/13)
$3

Premium Red Rose(s)-

Pick up from Concession Stand at show


Count 1-12

One Pizza Slice (5th-7th- Thursday 5/14)
$3

1 Slice of Cheese Pizza

Thursday (5/14) at 4:30pm

Patron Seating (5th-7th- Thursday 5/14)
$20

Volunteers receive Patron Seating (ONE seat per volunteer)!


Sit in the first 2 rows with an assigned seat.Thank you for sponsoring the arts!

Preorder Rose Flower (5th-7th- Thursday 5/14)
$3

Premium Red Rose(s)-

Pick up from Concession Stand at show


Order between 1-12 roses

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!