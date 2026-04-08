Spring Show Program Ads (3rd & 4th Grades)

Thank you for considering donating to the Fine Arts Program! Your sponsorship will help support our growing program of drama and music students in the following areas: costumes, sets, rights/scripts/scores, technical and lighting!





COSTUMES: Often what an actor wears can reveal much about the setting and character of a play, and we hope to expand and curate a costume closet to support our productions.

SETS: Our current performances have minimal sets, but with more funding for set construction and materials, there are more possibilities for elaborate scenery!

RIGHTS/SCRIPTS/SCORES: Most performances require us to pay royalties to gain permission to produce plays, musicals and music, as well as to buy scripts and scores used in larger scale performances that we hope to grow into next year!

TECHNICAL & LIGHTING: Small, but costly, items are often what makes a performance magical! With your donation, we could possibly add fog machines, color light filters and new lights and more sound options!