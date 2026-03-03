Brewer High School Drill Team Booster

Hosted by

Brewer High School Drill Team Booster

About this event

Spring Show Vendor Booth - Invite Only

1025 W Loop 820 N

Fort Worth, TX 76108, USA

VIP Vendor - 2 days
$100

6 left!

This will be for a 10x10 booth rental and will include the following:


-1 - 6ft table and 2 chairs

-1/4 page ad in our program

-Recognition as a supporter via show announcements.

-Both show event nights included

-Exclusive product offering (no duplicate vendors)


VIP Vendor - 1 day
$50

6 left!

This will be for a 10x10 booth rental for only 1 night and will include the following:


-1 - 6ft table and 2 chairs

-1/4 page ad in our program

-Recognition as a supporter via show announcements for the night attended.

-Exclusive product offering (no duplicate vendors)


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!