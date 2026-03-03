Spring Show Vendor Booth - Invite Only

About this event
6 left!
This will be for a 10x10 booth rental and will include the following:
-1 - 6ft table and 2 chairs
-1/4 page ad in our program
-Recognition as a supporter via show announcements.
-Both show event nights included
-Exclusive product offering (no duplicate vendors)
6 left!
This will be for a 10x10 booth rental for only 1 night and will include the following:
-1 - 6ft table and 2 chairs
-1/4 page ad in our program
-Recognition as a supporter via show announcements for the night attended.
-Exclusive product offering (no duplicate vendors)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!