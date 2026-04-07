Pre-Order & Save: The Spring Show Video ✨ Don’t worry about remembering to buy it later—secure your copy of the Spring Show now! Enjoy our special discounted "Early Bird" pricing available only for a limited time.





Own the Magic! ✨ Grab your digital copy of the Spring Show: Spectacular Live. Don't miss a single moment of this year's incredible performances. Download it to any device and keep the celebration going all year long!





Includes full show coverage from start to finish, of BOTH Shows