About this event
Pre-Order & Save: The Spring Show Video ✨ Don’t worry about remembering to buy it later—secure your copy of the Spring Show now! Enjoy our special discounted "Early Bird" pricing available only for a limited time.
Own the Magic! ✨ Grab your digital copy of the Spring Show: Spectacular Live. Don't miss a single moment of this year's incredible performances. Download it to any device and keep the celebration going all year long!
Includes full show coverage from start to finish, of BOTH Shows
Better Late Than Never! ✨ Life gets busy, we get it! If you missed the pre-order window, don't worry, you can still grab the full Spring Show video right here. It’s the perfect way to share the performance with family members who couldn't be there or to keep as a special memory of the season.
Includes full show coverage from start to finish, of BOTH Shows
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