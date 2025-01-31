Winston Salem Choral Academy
Spring Showcase & Gala
2569 Reynolda Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27106, USA
Adult Individual Ticket
$40
Meal and entry for one adult.
Meal and entry for one adult.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Adult Couple Ticket
$65
Meal and entry for two adults.
Meal and entry for two adults.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Youth Ticket (Ages 11-17)
$12
Meal and entry for one youth ages 11-17. (Not required for choral singers)
Meal and entry for one youth ages 11-17. (Not required for choral singers)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Child Ticket (Ages 5-10)
$8
Meal and entry for one child ages 5-10. (Not required for choral singers)
Meal and entry for one child ages 5-10. (Not required for choral singers)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Infant/Toddler (Ages 4 and under)
free
Meal and entry for one infant/toddler ages 4 and under
Meal and entry for one infant/toddler ages 4 and under
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Encore Singer Meal Upgrade
$8
Encore Singers only have the option to upgrade from the free pizza meal to a full meal from Mrs. Pumpkin's.
Encore Singers only have the option to upgrade from the free pizza meal to a full meal from Mrs. Pumpkin's.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout