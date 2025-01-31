Spring Showcase & Gala

2569 Reynolda Rd

Winston-Salem, NC 27106, USA

Adult Individual Ticket
$40
Meal and entry for one adult.
Adult Couple Ticket
$65
Meal and entry for two adults.
Youth Ticket (Ages 11-17)
$12
Meal and entry for one youth ages 11-17. (Not required for choral singers)
Child Ticket (Ages 5-10)
$8
Meal and entry for one child ages 5-10. (Not required for choral singers)
Infant/Toddler (Ages 4 and under)
free
Meal and entry for one infant/toddler ages 4 and under
Encore Singer Meal Upgrade
$8
Encore Singers only have the option to upgrade from the free pizza meal to a full meal from Mrs. Pumpkin's.
