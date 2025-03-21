Silent Auction for Triceratops Tech

Four tickets to the Seattle Space Needle (a $160 value), because sometimes it’s fun to play tourist in your own state. Head up to the top for epic views, glass floors, and a totally classic Northwest experience.
Four tickets to the Seattle Space Needle (a $160 value), because sometimes it’s fun to play tourist in your own state. Head up to the top for epic views, glass floors, and a totally classic Northwest experience.
McMenamins Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Treat yourself with a $50 McMenamins gift card — good for burgers, beers, tots, and all your favorite comfort food at any of their pubs, hotels, or theaters. Whether it’s date night or a lazy Sunday, McMenamins has you covered.
Treat yourself with a $50 McMenamins gift card — good for burgers, beers, tots, and all your favorite comfort food at any of their pubs, hotels, or theaters. Whether it’s date night or a lazy Sunday, McMenamins has you covered.
Woodland Park Zoo Day Passes
$50
Starting bid
Four all-ages day passes to the 92-acre Woodland Park Zoo (a $105 value). Spend the day wandering award-winning exhibits and saying hi to red pandas, penguins, and tigers!
Four all-ages day passes to the 92-acre Woodland Park Zoo (a $105 value). Spend the day wandering award-winning exhibits and saying hi to red pandas, penguins, and tigers!
Museum of History and Industry Passes
$25
Starting bid
Two tickets to the Museum of History and Industry in Lake Union Park (a $50 value). Dive into the stories, photos, and artifacts that show how the Puget Sound region has been shaped by creativity, resilience, and innovation.
Two tickets to the Museum of History and Industry in Lake Union Park (a $50 value). Dive into the stories, photos, and artifacts that show how the Puget Sound region has been shaped by creativity, resilience, and innovation.
Seattle Storm Tickets and Autographed Player Photo
$125
Starting bid
Four tickets to a 2025 Seattle Storm regular season home game, plus an 8x10 autographed player photo (a $305 value). A great chance to catch some top-tier basketball and take home a piece of the action.
Four tickets to a 2025 Seattle Storm regular season home game, plus an 8x10 autographed player photo (a $305 value). A great chance to catch some top-tier basketball and take home a piece of the action.
Olympia Food Co-Op Gift Card
$13
Starting bid
Pick up some good food with a $25 gift card to Olympia Food Co-op. They’re all about local, organic, and fair-trade goods, and they’ve been putting people and the planet first since way before it was cool.
Pick up some good food with a $25 gift card to Olympia Food Co-op. They’re all about local, organic, and fair-trade goods, and they’ve been putting people and the planet first since way before it was cool.
Museum of Flight Tickets
$50
Starting bid
Four tickets to the Museum of Flight in Seattle (a $104 value). Step inside iconic aircraft, learn about space exploration, and dive into aviation history at one of the world’s best air and space museums.
Four tickets to the Museum of Flight in Seattle (a $104 value). Step inside iconic aircraft, learn about space exploration, and dive into aviation history at one of the world’s best air and space museums.
Seafair Festival Tickets
$100
Starting bid
Four tickets to Seafair Weekend Festival 2025 (a $200 value). This summer tradition has it all — hydroplane races, the Blue Angels, food trucks, beer gardens, live music, and more. Passes are good for any one day of the festival: Saturday, August 2 or Sunday, August 3 2025.
Four tickets to Seafair Weekend Festival 2025 (a $200 value). This summer tradition has it all — hydroplane races, the Blue Angels, food trucks, beer gardens, live music, and more. Passes are good for any one day of the festival: Saturday, August 2 or Sunday, August 3 2025.
1-Year AAA Membership
$50
Starting bid
Stay covered on the road with a one-year Classic AAA membership (a $140 value). Includes 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, battery jumps, lockout help, and more
Stay covered on the road with a one-year Classic AAA membership (a $140 value). Includes 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, battery jumps, lockout help, and more
1 Family Pass to Hands on Children's Museum
$40
Starting bid
1 family pass to the Hands On Children’s Museum in Olympia (value: $99.75). Each pass covers up to 2 adults and 3 kids for a day of playful, hands-on learning: perfect for a fun family outing right here in town.
1 family pass to the Hands On Children’s Museum in Olympia (value: $99.75). Each pass covers up to 2 adults and 3 kids for a day of playful, hands-on learning: perfect for a fun family outing right here in town.
1 Family Pass to Hands on Children's Museum
$40
Starting bid
1 family pass to the Hands On Children’s Museum in Olympia (value: $99.75). Each pass covers up to 2 adults and 3 kids for a day of playful, hands-on learning: perfect for a fun family outing right here in town.
1 family pass to the Hands On Children’s Museum in Olympia (value: $99.75). Each pass covers up to 2 adults and 3 kids for a day of playful, hands-on learning: perfect for a fun family outing right here in town.
Gift Basket of Treats
$20
Starting bid
A cozy gift basket full of treats from Olympia Food Co-op, featuring fancy chocolate, buttery toffee, sparkling cider, and more, all packed with care in a handmade basket.
A cozy gift basket full of treats from Olympia Food Co-op, featuring fancy chocolate, buttery toffee, sparkling cider, and more, all packed with care in a handmade basket.
Amazon Gift Card
$22
Starting bid
A $50 Amazon gift card good for just about anything: packages, Kindle, audiobooks, household stuff, and more.
A $50 Amazon gift card good for just about anything: packages, Kindle, audiobooks, household stuff, and more.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!