Acts Of Service For The Community

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Acts Of Service For The Community

About this event

The Vibe Exchange Social

5503 1st Ave N

Birmingham, AL 35212, USA

The Vibe Exchange Social
$25

A curated experience where connection, energy, and ambiance align. Designed for a 25+ crowd of seasoned professionals, singles, and couples, this is where meaningful conversations and elevated vibes come naturally.

Enjoy an evening of music, intentional connection, and a refined social atmosphere—featuring drink raffles, a premium cigar vendor, and a food truck experience to keep the night flowing. One standout moment you won’t want to miss: your chance to win a 55” TV raffle prize.


Come for the vibe. Stay for the experience. Leave with more than you came with.


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