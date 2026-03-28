Hosted by

Friends of Byram Shubert Library

About this event

Spring Silent Auction - A Fundraiser for the Byram Shubert Library

Pick-up location

21 Mead Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830, USA

$50 Gift Certificate Asiana Cafe, Greenwich item
$50 Gift Certificate Asiana Cafe, Greenwich
$25

Starting bid

Asiana Cafe, a Greenwich favorite where the bold tastes of Japan, China, and Thailand collide in a chic setting. From artfully crafted sushi rolls to sizzling signature entrees, every dish is a masterclass in fresh ingredients and stunning presentation that keeps locals coming back for more!

$50 Gift Card generously donated by Asiana Cafe.

$25 Gift Certificate Firehouse Deli, Byram item
$25 Gift Certificate Firehouse Deli, Byram
$10

Starting bid

Firehouse Deli home of the biggest wedges around. You will always be greeted with a smile and leave with a great meal.

$25 Gift Card generously donated by Firehouse Deli.

Dinner with Miguel - Branch Librarian item
Dinner with Miguel - Branch Librarian
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful home cooked meal, wine & lively conversion with the Branch Librarian of the Byram Shubert Library Miguel Garcia-Colon. Dinner will be at the home of Nicole O'Connor the chair of the Friends of the Byram Shubert Library. Dinner for up to 4 people. VALUE: Priceless

$50 Gift Card at Greenwich Hospital Gift Shop item
$50 Gift Card at Greenwich Hospital Gift Shop
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card from Greenwich Hospital Gift Shop


Generously donated by Greenwich Hospital Auxiliary. All proceeds are donated to the hospital. It is located in the Atrium of the Helmsley Medical Building.

Manicure @ Charme & Cheveux a Salon in Old Greenwich item
Manicure @ Charme & Cheveux a Salon in Old Greenwich
$25

Starting bid

Charme and Cheveux is a fresh and modern salon located in the heart of Old Greenwich, Connecticut. Our experienced and creative stylists provide a wide variety of hair services. In addition, the salon offers manicures, pedicures and waxing. $50 VALUE

Generously donate by Charme & Cheveux a salon

Sam Bridge $50 Gift Certificate item
Sam Bridge $50 Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful plants, locally grown products, and expert advice since 1930. 

$50 Gift Card generously donated by Sam Bridge

$55 Gift Certificate, Muse Nails & Spa item
$55 Gift Certificate, Muse Nails & Spa
$25

Starting bid

Muse Nails & Spa offers a full suite of services including specialized gel manicures, luxury spa pedicures with hot stones, and professional waxing.

$55 Gift Certificate generously donated by Muse Nails & Spa.

$25 Gift Card - MYHIBACHI Japanese Restaurant, Byram item
$25 Gift Card - MYHIBACHI Japanese Restaurant, Byram
$10

Starting bid

MYHIBACHI is a new Byram spot blending traditional hibachi grilling with fresh, hand-rolled sushi. The restaurant is known for its high-quality ingredients & homemade sauces that create a modern, authentic Japanese dining experience.

$25 Gift Card generously donated by MYHIBACHI

The 60 Minute Master Tox & Gift Set, Old Greenwich item
The 60 Minute Master Tox & Gift Set, Old Greenwich
$150

Starting bid

The Tox Technique is a signature approach to bodywork, blending intentional movement and sculpting methods to support your body’s natural rhythm and flow.

Includes a $60 minute Master Tox Session & Gift Set includes: Tote Bag, Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Hair Ties, Cozy Tox Socks

VALUE $300 


Caricature by Bill Hernadez item
Caricature by Bill Hernadez
$25

Starting bid

Create a one-of-a-kind gift with Bill Hernandez cartooning expert.

Includes a custom caricature. VALUE $50

Ken Dolan Tai Chi Private Class 1 hour @ library for 2 item
Ken Dolan Tai Chi Private Class 1 hour @ library for 2
$40

Starting bid

A Private Tai Chi lesson for 2 with Ken Dolan held at Byram Shubert Library.

$135 VALUE

Generously donated by Ken Dolan

Irish Dance Lessons (all beginner classes for one month) item
Irish Dance Lessons (all beginner classes for one month)
$40

Starting bid

The LYNN Academy of Irish Dance strives to be the premier Irish dance academy that will provide professional dance instruction and instill an appreciation for the art of dance in a safe, high-quality studio environment.

Includes 1 month of beginner classes VALUE $250

Gas Card $50 Shell Station 83 E Putnam Ave Gr item
Gas Card $50 Shell Station 83 E Putnam Ave Gr
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gas card from Shell Station at 83 E Putnam Ave Greenwich

“Italian Abode” by Randy Briggs item
“Italian Abode” by Randy Briggs
$50

Starting bid

“Italian Abode” Framed & Matted Watercolor by Randy Briggs
SIZE:

VALUE: $350


Generously donated by Randy Briggs, courtesy of the Art Society of Old Greenwich

Art on display at the Byram Shubert Library

Original Acrylic Painting by Harold Davis item
Original Acrylic Painting by Harold Davis
$50

Starting bid

Original Acrylic on Canvas Painting by Harold Davis

Size:

VALUE: $225

More about the artist here:

https://hddavisart.com/


Generously donated by Harold Davis


Krav Maga Fitness or Self Defense Training 1 week item
Krav Maga Fitness or Self Defense Training 1 week
$25

Starting bid

Steve Sohn’s
Krav Maga Self Defense or Fitness Training in Scarsdale, NY

1 Week Free
Unlimited Classes

VALUE $70

Krav Maga Fitness or Self Defense Training 1 week (Copy) item
Krav Maga Fitness or Self Defense Training 1 week (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Steve Sohn’s
Krav Maga Self Defense or Fitness Training in Scarsdale, NY

1 Week Free
Unlimited Classes

VALUE $70

Krav Maga Fitness or Self Defense Training 1 week (Copy) (Copy) item
Krav Maga Fitness or Self Defense Training 1 week (Copy) (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Steve Sohn’s
Krav Maga Self Defense or Fitness Training in Scarsdale, NY

1 Week Free
Unlimited Classes

VALUE $70

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