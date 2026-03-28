Spring Silent Auction - A Fundraiser for the Byram Shubert Library

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Asiana Cafe, a Greenwich favorite where the bold tastes of Japan, China, and Thailand collide in a chic setting. From artfully crafted sushi rolls to sizzling signature entrees, every dish is a masterclass in fresh ingredients and stunning presentation that keeps locals coming back for more!
$50 Gift Card generously donated by Asiana Cafe.
Starting bid
Firehouse Deli home of the biggest wedges around. You will always be greeted with a smile and leave with a great meal.
$25 Gift Card generously donated by Firehouse Deli.
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful home cooked meal, wine & lively conversion with the Branch Librarian of the Byram Shubert Library Miguel Garcia-Colon. Dinner will be at the home of Nicole O'Connor the chair of the Friends of the Byram Shubert Library. Dinner for up to 4 people. VALUE: Priceless
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$50 Gift Card from Greenwich Hospital Gift Shop
Generously donated by Greenwich Hospital Auxiliary. All proceeds are donated to the hospital. It is located in the Atrium of the Helmsley Medical Building.
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Charme and Cheveux is a fresh and modern salon located in the heart of Old Greenwich, Connecticut. Our experienced and creative stylists provide a wide variety of hair services. In addition, the salon offers manicures, pedicures and waxing. $50 VALUE
Generously donate by Charme & Cheveux a salon
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Beautiful plants, locally grown products, and expert advice since 1930.
$50 Gift Card generously donated by Sam Bridge
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Muse Nails & Spa offers a full suite of services including specialized gel manicures, luxury spa pedicures with hot stones, and professional waxing.
$55 Gift Certificate generously donated by Muse Nails & Spa.
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MYHIBACHI is a new Byram spot blending traditional hibachi grilling with fresh, hand-rolled sushi. The restaurant is known for its high-quality ingredients & homemade sauces that create a modern, authentic Japanese dining experience.
$25 Gift Card generously donated by MYHIBACHI
Starting bid
The Tox Technique is a signature approach to bodywork, blending intentional movement and sculpting methods to support your body’s natural rhythm and flow.
Includes a $60 minute Master Tox Session & Gift Set includes: Tote Bag, Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Hair Ties, Cozy Tox Socks
VALUE $300
Starting bid
Create a one-of-a-kind gift with Bill Hernandez cartooning expert.
Includes a custom caricature. VALUE $50
Starting bid
A Private Tai Chi lesson for 2 with Ken Dolan held at Byram Shubert Library.
$135 VALUE
Generously donated by Ken Dolan
Starting bid
The LYNN Academy of Irish Dance strives to be the premier Irish dance academy that will provide professional dance instruction and instill an appreciation for the art of dance in a safe, high-quality studio environment.
Includes 1 month of beginner classes VALUE $250
Starting bid
$50 Gas card from Shell Station at 83 E Putnam Ave Greenwich
Starting bid
“Italian Abode” Framed & Matted Watercolor by Randy Briggs
SIZE:
VALUE: $350
Generously donated by Randy Briggs, courtesy of the Art Society of Old Greenwich
Art on display at the Byram Shubert Library
Starting bid
Original Acrylic on Canvas Painting by Harold Davis
Size:
VALUE: $225
More about the artist here:
Generously donated by Harold Davis
Starting bid
Steve Sohn’s
Krav Maga Self Defense or Fitness Training in Scarsdale, NY
1 Week Free
Unlimited Classes
VALUE $70
Starting bid
Steve Sohn’s
Krav Maga Self Defense or Fitness Training in Scarsdale, NY
1 Week Free
Unlimited Classes
VALUE $70
Starting bid
Steve Sohn’s
Krav Maga Self Defense or Fitness Training in Scarsdale, NY
1 Week Free
Unlimited Classes
VALUE $70
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