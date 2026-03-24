Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Value: $500
Description: Get your vehicle show-floor ready with an executive auto-detail package. The package includes 3 oil change vouchers. See photo for description.
Donated By: Apple Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Address: 1684 Weston Ct., Shakopee, MN 55379
Starting bid
Value: $50
Description: Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar is a unique resort-style dining and entertainment destination located just 25 feet from Canterbury Park racetrack in Shakopee.
Donated By: Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar
Address: 1125 Shenandoah Dr., Shakopee, MN 55379
Starting bid
Value: $100 (4x $25 gift cards)
Description: Casey's General Stores offer gas, groceries, and are famous for their handmade pizza.
Donated By: Casey's
Address: 2900 locations, including Carver, New Prague, Belle Plaine, Waconia, and Lonsdale.
Starting bid
Value: $50 (2x $25 gift cards)
Description: Located lakeside in Prior Lake, Charlie's is a neighborhood restaurant and marina, open year-round.
Donated By: Charlie's on Prior
Address: 3950 GreenHeights Trail SW, Prior Lake, MN 55372
Starting bid
Value: $55 (5 Admission Passes)
Description: Grab some friends and family and plan a fun day at the skating rink. Enjoy 5 admission passes. (Inline skate rental not included. Not valid for private events or adult nights on Saturdays.)
Donated By: Cheap Skate of Coon Rapids
Address: 3075 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Starting bid
Value: $55 (5 Admission Passes)
Description: Grab some friends and family and plan a fun day at the skating rink. Enjoy 5 admission passes. (Inline skate rental not included. Not valid for private events or adult nights on Saturdays.)
Donated By: Cheap Skate of Coon Rapids
Address: 3075 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Starting bid
Value: $230
Description: The Chilli Riders Choice Zero Complete Scooter in Green is 32.5 inches tall, weighs roughly 8 pounds, and is designed for the beginner and intermediate rider (ages 6 and up). Rides on a SCS compression system and comes with 120mm pure urethane wheels, featuring ABEC 9 bearings, reinforced by an aluminum alloy core. More info: https://www.amazon.com.au/Chilli-Riders-Pro-Scooters-Scooter/dp/B07K67RR36
Donated By: Cheap Skate of Coon Rapids
Address: 3075 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Starting bid
Value: $1500
Description: Receive $1500 off Braces or Invisalign + Philips Sonicare Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit. Discount CAN be combined with insurance.
Donated By: Cosmopolitan Orthodontics, Dr. Trudy Bonvino DDS, MS
Address: Three Locations in Prior Lake and Lakeville.
Starting bid
Value: $72
Description: Gift card for 2 players valid Tuesday-Thursday for the use in the following rooms: Antidote, Budapest Express, Lost City, Mansion Murder, 7 Deadly Sins.
Donated By: Escapology Escape Room
Address: 1060 Burnsville Center, next to door #2.
Starting bid
Value: $50
Description: Freddy's creates fresh, made-to-order, craveable food, served to guests with genuine hospitality in a fun, inclusive environment.
Donated By: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Address: 400 locations, including 14165 Hwy 13 S., Savage, MN 5578
Starting bid
Value: $40 (Scavenger Hunt for 2 Players + Date Upgrade)
Description: App-led scavenger hunt adventure for 2 Players. Choose from over 3000 locations worldwide and wander at your own pace.
Donated By: Let's Roam
Address: App-driven scavenger hunt with 3,000 locations worldwide, including Savage, Edina, Lakeville, Minneapolis, and St. Paul, etc.
Starting bid
Value: $130 (Scavenger Hunt for up to 10 Players)
Description: App-led scavenger hunt adventure for up to 10 Players. (Tickets must be used together on any one hunt.) Choose from over 3000 locations worldwide and wander at your own pace.
Donated By: Let's Roam
Address: App-driven scavenger hunt with 3,000 locations worldwide, including Savage, Edina, Lakeville, Minneapolis, and St. Paul, etc.
Starting bid
Value: $60
Description: Coffee gift basket includes a 20 oz. Yeti Rambler, 10 oz bag of Cameron's Ground Coffee Hawaiian Blend, 10 oz bag of Cameron's Ground Coffee Jamaican Blend, Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Bar, and a Spiral Bound Journal Book.
Donated By: IDeaS Revenue Solutions & Jessica Anderson
Starting bid
Value: $80 (4 Vouchers)
Description: Valid for four complimentary exhibition tickets, based on availability. (Mia's permanent collection is always free.)
Donated By: Minneapolis Institute of Art
Address: 2400 Third Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Starting bid
Value: $104 (4 Vouchers)
Description: Four wash passes for Mister's exclusive and best service, the Titanium Exterior Wash, which provides 360-degree protection and a mirror-like finish that lasts. It includes signature products like HotShine Carnauba Wax and Tire Shine for the ultimate car wash experience.
Donated By: Mister Car Wash
Address: 500 locations nationwide
Starting bid
Value: $200
Description: 2 tickets to any 2026-2027 opera season production. See mnopera.org for performance dates
Donated By: MN Opera
Address: 620 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN 55401
Starting bid
Value: $120
Description: 2 tickets (best available seats in price sections 2-5) for the concert of your choice. Eligible concerts include:
4/24 8 PM - Brahms Symphony No. 4
5/1 8 PM - More to Hear: The Listening Project
5/8 8 PM or 5/9 7 PM - Søndergård Conducts Wagner and Bartók
5/29 8 PM - Hindoyan and Rieppel
5/31 2 PM - Chamber Music in the Hall (*4 Tickets)
6/5 8 PM or 6/6 7 PM - Søndergård, Barton and Prokofiev
6/18 7 PM - Juneteenth
7/17 8 PM or 7/18 7 PM - Beethoven Triple Concerto
Donated By: MN Orchestra
Address: 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Starting bid
Value: $200
Description: You will receive a certificate for four (4) people to enjoy a 2026 Minnesota Twins game at Target Field. The game will be on a mutually agreed upon date—you will submit your top three game choices.
Donated By: MN Twins Baseballl
Address: Target Field, 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Starting bid
Description: Authentic autographed Naz Reid 8x10 photo, certified by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Donated By: Minnesota Timberwolves
Starting bid
Value: $75
Description: Old Wisconsin Summer Sausage is a hardwood-smoked, German-style sausage crafted in Sheboygan, WI since 1942. Experience a sampling of their products in this massive snack box!
Donated By: Jennifer Bunn
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