Red Oak Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Red Oak Elementary PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction 2026

Apple Autos Executive Car Detail Service + 3 Oil Changes item
Apple Autos Executive Car Detail Service + 3 Oil Changes item
Apple Autos Executive Car Detail Service + 3 Oil Changes
$100

Starting bid

Value: $500

Description: Get your vehicle show-floor ready with an executive auto-detail package. The package includes 3 oil change vouchers. See photo for description.
Donated By: Apple Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Address: 1684 Weston Ct., Shakopee, MN 55379

Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar $50 Gift Card item
Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Value: $50

Description: Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar is a unique resort-style dining and entertainment destination located just 25 feet from Canterbury Park racetrack in Shakopee.
Donated By: Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar

Address: 1125 Shenandoah Dr., Shakopee, MN 55379

Casey's $100 in Gift Cards item
Casey's $100 in Gift Cards
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100 (4x $25 gift cards)

Description: Casey's General Stores offer gas, groceries, and are famous for their handmade pizza.
Donated By: Casey's

Address: 2900 locations, including Carver, New Prague, Belle Plaine, Waconia, and Lonsdale.

Charlie's on Prior $50 in Gift Cards item
Charlie's on Prior $50 in Gift Cards
$15

Starting bid

Value: $50 (2x $25 gift cards)

Description: Located lakeside in Prior Lake, Charlie's is a neighborhood restaurant and marina, open year-round.
Donated By: Charlie's on Prior

Address: 3950 GreenHeights Trail SW, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Cheap Skate Admission Passes for 5 People (1 of 2) item
Cheap Skate Admission Passes for 5 People (1 of 2) item
Cheap Skate Admission Passes for 5 People (1 of 2)
$15

Starting bid

Value: $55 (5 Admission Passes)

Description: Grab some friends and family and plan a fun day at the skating rink. Enjoy 5 admission passes. (Inline skate rental not included. Not valid for private events or adult nights on Saturdays.)
Donated By: Cheap Skate of Coon Rapids

Address: 3075 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Cheap Skate Admission Passes for 5 People (2 of 2) item
Cheap Skate Admission Passes for 5 People (2 of 2) item
Cheap Skate Admission Passes for 5 People (2 of 2)
$15

Starting bid

Value: $55 (5 Admission Passes)

Description: Grab some friends and family and plan a fun day at the skating rink. Enjoy 5 admission passes. (Inline skate rental not included. Not valid for private events or adult nights on Saturdays.)
Donated By: Cheap Skate of Coon Rapids

Address: 3075 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Chili Pro Scooter, Riders Choice, for Tricks & Stunts item
Chili Pro Scooter, Riders Choice, for Tricks & Stunts item
Chili Pro Scooter, Riders Choice, for Tricks & Stunts
$50

Starting bid

Value: $230

Description: The Chilli Riders Choice Zero Complete Scooter in Green is 32.5 inches tall, weighs roughly 8 pounds, and is designed for the beginner and intermediate rider (ages 6 and up). Rides on a SCS compression system and comes with 120mm pure urethane wheels, featuring ABEC 9 bearings, reinforced by an aluminum alloy core. More info: https://www.amazon.com.au/Chilli-Riders-Pro-Scooters-Scooter/dp/B07K67RR36
Donated By: Cheap Skate of Coon Rapids

Address: 3075 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Cosmopolitan Orthodontics: $1500 Off Braces or Invisalign item
Cosmopolitan Orthodontics: $1500 Off Braces or Invisalign item
Cosmopolitan Orthodontics: $1500 Off Braces or Invisalign
$50

Starting bid

Value: $1500

Description: Receive $1500 off Braces or Invisalign + Philips Sonicare Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit. Discount CAN be combined with insurance.
Donated By: Cosmopolitan Orthodontics, Dr. Trudy Bonvino DDS, MS

Address: Three Locations in Prior Lake and Lakeville.

Escapology Escape Room - 2 Tickets item
Escapology Escape Room - 2 Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Value: $72

Description: Gift card for 2 players valid Tuesday-Thursday for the use in the following rooms: Antidote, Budapest Express, Lost City, Mansion Murder, 7 Deadly Sins.
Donated By: Escapology Escape Room

Address: 1060 Burnsville Center, next to door #2.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers $50 Gift Card item
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Value: $50

Description: Freddy's creates fresh, made-to-order, craveable food, served to guests with genuine hospitality in a fun, inclusive environment.
Donated By: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Address: 400 locations, including 14165 Hwy 13 S., Savage, MN 5578

Let's Roam Couple's Scavenger Hunt (2 Players) item
Let's Roam Couple's Scavenger Hunt (2 Players) item
Let's Roam Couple's Scavenger Hunt (2 Players)
$10

Starting bid

Value: $40 (Scavenger Hunt for 2 Players + Date Upgrade)

Description: App-led scavenger hunt adventure for 2 Players. Choose from over 3000 locations worldwide and wander at your own pace.
Donated By: Let's Roam

Address: App-driven scavenger hunt with 3,000 locations worldwide, including Savage, Edina, Lakeville, Minneapolis, and St. Paul, etc.

Let's Roam Family Scavenger Hunt (Up to 10 Players) item
Let's Roam Family Scavenger Hunt (Up to 10 Players) item
Let's Roam Family Scavenger Hunt (Up to 10 Players)
$40

Starting bid

Value: $130 (Scavenger Hunt for up to 10 Players)

Description: App-led scavenger hunt adventure for up to 10 Players. (Tickets must be used together on any one hunt.) Choose from over 3000 locations worldwide and wander at your own pace.
Donated By: Let's Roam

Address: App-driven scavenger hunt with 3,000 locations worldwide, including Savage, Edina, Lakeville, Minneapolis, and St. Paul, etc.

Coffee Basket with 20 oz. Yeti Rambler item
Coffee Basket with 20 oz. Yeti Rambler item
Coffee Basket with 20 oz. Yeti Rambler
$20

Starting bid

Value: $60

Description: Coffee gift basket includes a 20 oz. Yeti Rambler, 10 oz bag of Cameron's Ground Coffee Hawaiian Blend, 10 oz bag of Cameron's Ground Coffee Jamaican Blend, Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Bar, and a Spiral Bound Journal Book.
Donated By: IDeaS Revenue Solutions & Jessica Anderson

Minneapolis Institute of Art - 4 Special Exhibition Vouchers item
Minneapolis Institute of Art - 4 Special Exhibition Vouchers
$20

Starting bid

Value: $80 (4 Vouchers)

Description: Valid for four complimentary exhibition tickets, based on availability. (Mia's permanent collection is always free.)
Donated By: Minneapolis Institute of Art

Address: 2400 Third Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Mister Car Wash - 4 Titanium Exterior Wash Passes item
Mister Car Wash - 4 Titanium Exterior Wash Passes
$30

Starting bid

Value: $104 (4 Vouchers)

Description: Four wash passes for Mister's exclusive and best service, the Titanium Exterior Wash, which provides 360-degree protection and a mirror-like finish that lasts. It includes signature products like HotShine Carnauba Wax and Tire Shine for the ultimate car wash experience.
Donated By: Mister Car Wash

Address: 500 locations nationwide

MN Opera - 2 Tickets item
MN Opera - 2 Tickets item
MN Opera - 2 Tickets
$60

Starting bid

Value: $200

Description: 2 tickets to any 2026-2027 opera season production. See mnopera.org for performance dates
Donated By: MN Opera

Address: 620 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN 55401

MN Orchestra - 2 Tickets item
MN Orchestra - 2 Tickets
$35

Starting bid

Value: $120

Description: 2 tickets (best available seats in price sections 2-5) for the concert of your choice. Eligible concerts include:
4/24 8 PM - Brahms Symphony No. 4

5/1 8 PM - More to Hear: The Listening Project

5/8 8 PM or 5/9 7 PM - Søndergård Conducts Wagner and Bartók

5/29 8 PM - Hindoyan and Rieppel

5/31 2 PM - Chamber Music in the Hall (*4 Tickets)

6/5 8 PM or 6/6 7 PM - Søndergård, Barton and Prokofiev

6/18 7 PM - Juneteenth

7/17 8 PM or 7/18 7 PM - Beethoven Triple Concerto
Donated By: MN Orchestra

Address: 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403

MN Twins - 4 Tickets item
MN Twins - 4 Tickets
$60

Starting bid

Value: $200

Description: You will receive a certificate for four (4) people to enjoy a 2026 Minnesota Twins game at Target Field. The game will be on a mutually agreed upon date—you will submit your top three game choices.
Donated By: MN Twins Baseballl

Address: Target Field, 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Naz Reid Signed 8x10 Photo with Certificate of Authenticity item
Naz Reid Signed 8x10 Photo with Certificate of Authenticity item
Naz Reid Signed 8x10 Photo with Certificate of Authenticity
$20

Starting bid

Description: Authentic autographed Naz Reid 8x10 photo, certified by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Donated By: Minnesota Timberwolves

Old Wisconsin Snack Box item
Old Wisconsin Snack Box
$25

Starting bid

Value: $75

Description: Old Wisconsin Summer Sausage is a hardwood-smoked, German-style sausage crafted in Sheboygan, WI since 1942. Experience a sampling of their products in this massive snack box!
Donated By: Jennifer Bunn

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!