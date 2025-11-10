SPRING SOCIAL EVENT

Your $20 donation serves as your ticket to the Annex Fall Social! This includes:

Admission to the event (12–4 PM, Nov 9, 2025 at Elite Suites)

Drinks and light snacks

Access to all vendor experiences and presenters

1 raffle entry automatically included

Proceeds benefit The Annex and its mission to provide continuing education and resources for beauty professionals. This donation may qualify as a tax-deductible continuing education expense.