The Annex

Hosted by

The Annex

About this event

SPRING SOCIAL EVENT

10700 Hwy 55 suite 300

Minneapolis, MN 55441, USA

General Admission
$20

Your $20 donation serves as your ticket to the Annex Fall Social! This includes:

  • Admission to the event (12–4 PM, Nov 9, 2025 at Elite Suites)
  • Drinks and light snacks
  • Access to all vendor experiences and presenters
  • 1 raffle entry automatically included

Proceeds benefit The Annex and its mission to provide continuing education and resources for beauty professionals. This donation may qualify as a tax-deductible continuing education expense.

🎟 Additional Raffle Tickets
$5

Want to increase your chances of winning one of our amazing baskets? Purchase additional raffle tickets here or at the event:

  • 3 tickets for $5

Raffle prizes are donated by Joico, Cosmoprof, Wella, Kenra, Kerasilk, Paul Mitchell, Goldwell, and Nicole Fae.

🎟 Additional Raffle Tickets
$10

Want to increase your chances of winning one of our amazing baskets? Purchase additional raffle tickets here or at the event:

  • 7 tickets for $10

Raffle prizes are donated by Joico, Cosmoprof, Wella, Kenra, Kerasilk, Paul Mitchell, Goldwell, and Nicole Fae.

Coffee Bar Sponsor
$250

Become our official Coffee Bar Sponsor! Your business will be recognized on signage at the coffee station and in event promotions, including flyers, email, and social media. You may also provide branded cups or napkins for added visibility.


Snack Bar Sponsor
$250

Sponsor the Snack Bar at our Fall Social! Your business will be highlighted on signage at the refreshment table and in event promotions. Sponsors may also provide branded plates or napkins to showcase their brand during the event.


Event Support Sponsor
$500

Help us cover décor and setup needs as our Event Support Sponsor. Your business will be recognized in event promotions and at the event itself — a great option for local businesses who want to show support at an accessible level.


Add a donation for The Annex

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!