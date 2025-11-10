SPRING SOCIAL EVENT

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About this event
Minneapolis, MN 55441, USA
Your $20 donation serves as your ticket to the Annex Fall Social! This includes:
Proceeds benefit The Annex and its mission to provide continuing education and resources for beauty professionals. This donation may qualify as a tax-deductible continuing education expense.
Raffle prizes are donated by Joico, Cosmoprof, Wella, Kenra, Kerasilk, Paul Mitchell, Goldwell, and Nicole Fae.
Raffle prizes are donated by Joico, Cosmoprof, Wella, Kenra, Kerasilk, Paul Mitchell, Goldwell, and Nicole Fae.
Become our official Coffee Bar Sponsor! Your business will be recognized on signage at the coffee station and in event promotions, including flyers, email, and social media. You may also provide branded cups or napkins for added visibility.
Sponsor the Snack Bar at our Fall Social! Your business will be highlighted on signage at the refreshment table and in event promotions. Sponsors may also provide branded plates or napkins to showcase their brand during the event.
Help us cover décor and setup needs as our Event Support Sponsor. Your business will be recognized in event promotions and at the event itself — a great option for local businesses who want to show support at an accessible level.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!