Spring Soirée

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About this event
Enjoy appetizers, drinks, and prizes while supporting a worthy cause.
Drop your tickets into whichever prize bucket(s) you choose!
If you pre-purchase your special ickets, they’ll be ready for you at the door.
✨ Special #1:
A stylish black Coach women’s wallet (valued at $198) filled with gift cards:
$10 Chick-fil-A
$10 Chipotle
$10 Duck Donuts
$10 Five Guys
$25 Wegmans
✨ Special #2:
A sleek Calvin Klein men’s wallet (valued at $50) packed with gift cards:
$10 Chick-fil-A
$10 Chipotle
$10 Duck Donuts
$10 Five Guys
$25 Wegmans
✨ Special #3:
A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses (valued at $200)
✨ Special #4:
A Ninja Single-Serve Pods & Grounds Brewer with coffee accessories (valued at $160)
Drop your tickets into whichever prize bucket(s) you choose!
If you pre-purchase your special ickets, they’ll be ready for you at the door.
✨ Special #1:
A stylish black Coach women’s wallet (valued at $198) filled with gift cards:
$10 Chick-fil-A
$10 Chipotle
$10 Duck Donuts
$10 Five Guys
$25 Wegmans
✨ Special #2:
A sleek Calvin Klein men’s wallet (valued at $50) packed with gift cards:
$10 Chick-fil-A
$10 Chipotle
$10 Duck Donuts
$10 Five Guys
$25 Wegmans
✨ Special #3:
A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses (valued at $200)
✨ Special #4:
A Ninja Single-Serve Pods & Grounds Brewer with coffee accessories (valued at $160)
1 ticket to enter our different variety of baskets.
Buy 4 get 1 free! 5 tickets to enter our different variety of baskets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!