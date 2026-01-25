Spring Soirée

Drop your tickets into whichever prize bucket(s) you choose!





If you pre-purchase your special ickets, they’ll be ready for you at the door.





✨ Special #1:

A stylish black Coach women’s wallet (valued at $198) filled with gift cards:

$10 Chick-fil-A

$10 Chipotle

$10 Duck Donuts

$10 Five Guys

$25 Wegmans



✨ Special #2:

A sleek Calvin Klein men’s wallet (valued at $50) packed with gift cards:

$10 Chick-fil-A

$10 Chipotle

$10 Duck Donuts

$10 Five Guys

$25 Wegmans



✨ Special #3:

A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses (valued at $200)



✨ Special #4:

A Ninja Single-Serve Pods & Grounds Brewer with coffee accessories (valued at $160)