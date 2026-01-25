Leadership Lackawanna

Hosted by

Leadership Lackawanna

About this event

Spring Soirée

404 N Washington Ave

Scranton, PA 18503, USA

Event Admission
$40

Enjoy appetizers, drinks, and prizes while supporting a worthy cause.

1 Special Ticket
$10

Drop your tickets into whichever prize bucket(s) you choose!


If you pre-purchase your special ickets, they’ll be ready for you at the door.


✨ Special #1:
A stylish black Coach women’s wallet (valued at $198) filled with gift cards:
$10 Chick-fil-A
$10 Chipotle
$10 Duck Donuts
$10 Five Guys
$25 Wegmans


✨ Special #2:
A sleek Calvin Klein men’s wallet (valued at $50) packed with gift cards:
$10 Chick-fil-A
$10 Chipotle
$10 Duck Donuts
$10 Five Guys
$25 Wegmans


✨ Special #3:
A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses (valued at $200)


✨ Special #4:
A Ninja Single-Serve Pods & Grounds Brewer with coffee accessories (valued at $160)

3 Special Tickets
$20

Drop your tickets into whichever prize bucket(s) you choose!


If you pre-purchase your special ickets, they’ll be ready for you at the door.


✨ Special #1:
A stylish black Coach women’s wallet (valued at $198) filled with gift cards:
$10 Chick-fil-A
$10 Chipotle
$10 Duck Donuts
$10 Five Guys
$25 Wegmans


✨ Special #2:
A sleek Calvin Klein men’s wallet (valued at $50) packed with gift cards:
$10 Chick-fil-A
$10 Chipotle
$10 Duck Donuts
$10 Five Guys
$25 Wegmans


✨ Special #3:
A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses (valued at $200)


✨ Special #4:
A Ninja Single-Serve Pods & Grounds Brewer with coffee accessories (valued at $160)

1 Regular Raffle Basket Ticket
$5

​​1 ticket to enter our different variety of baskets.

5 Regular Raffle Basket Ticket
$20

​​Buy 4 get 1 free! 5 tickets to enter our different variety of baskets.

Add a donation for Leadership Lackawanna

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!