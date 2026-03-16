Shalom Ministry

Hosted by

Shalom Ministry

About this event

Spring Spa & Sip 2026

420 Holloway Dr.

Plantation, FL 33317

Tier 1
$15

This package includes a Facial Mask, your choice of one Detox, Immune or Energy shot, and a variety of scrumptious delicacies paired with Mocktailz.

Tier 2
$25

This package includes a Handcrafted Facial Mask, your choice of two Detox, Immune or Energy shotz, and a variety of scrumptious delicacies paired with Mocktailz.

Tier 3
$30

This package includes a Handcrafted, 4-step Facial with a cucumber eye mask and foot massage, all three Detox, Immune, and Energy shotz, and a variety of scrumptious delicacies paired with Mocktailz.

Pay it Forward
Pay what you can

Can't attend, but still want to give back? Use this ticket if you would like to bless someone by paying for their ticket or donate toward the causes we support. Thank you in advance for your generosity!

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