Spring Spa & Sip 2026

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Plantation, FL 33317
This package includes a Facial Mask, your choice of one Detox, Immune or Energy shot, and a variety of scrumptious delicacies paired with Mocktailz.
This package includes a Handcrafted Facial Mask, your choice of two Detox, Immune or Energy shotz, and a variety of scrumptious delicacies paired with Mocktailz.
This package includes a Handcrafted, 4-step Facial with a cucumber eye mask and foot massage, all three Detox, Immune, and Energy shotz, and a variety of scrumptious delicacies paired with Mocktailz.
Can't attend, but still want to give back? Use this ticket if you would like to bless someone by paying for their ticket or donate toward the causes we support. Thank you in advance for your generosity!
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