24/25 Spring Sponsorships

Patron Level
$50
Patron Level
$50
• Digital shout-out on websites and social media
• Window decal
• 1/4-page corporate ad in all printed and digital programs Spring 2025 season
• Two (2) complimentary tickets to one spring 2025 show
Crew Level
$175
Crew Level
$175
• Digital shout-out on websites and social media
• Window decal
• Proud Sponsor yard sign
• 1/2-page corporate ad in all printed and digital programs 2025 Spring season
• Three (3) complimentary tickets to 2025 Spring season
Director Level
$375
Director Level
$375
• Digital shout-out on websites and social media
• Window decal
• Proud Sponsor yard sign
• Full page corporate ad in all printed and digital programs this season • Four (4) complimentary tickets 2025 Spring Season
• Framed “Thank you Sponsor” poster of kids.
