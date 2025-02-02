closed

24/25 Spring Sponsorships

Advertisement Leval
$25

1/4-page corporate ad in all printed and digital programs this season
Patron Level
$50

• Digital shout-out on websites and social media • Window decal • 1/4-page corporate ad in all printed and digital programs Spring 2025 season • Two (2) complimentary tickets to one spring 2025 show
Crew Level
$175

• Digital shout-out on websites and social media • Window decal • Proud Sponsor yard sign • 1/2-page corporate ad in all printed and digital programs 2025 Spring season • Three (3) complimentary tickets to 2025 Spring season
Director Level
$375

• Digital shout-out on websites and social media • Window decal • Proud Sponsor yard sign • Full page corporate ad in all printed and digital programs this season • Four (4) complimentary tickets 2025 Spring Season • Framed “Thank you Sponsor” poster of kids.

