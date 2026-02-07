Continental Societies, Inc

Hosted by

Continental Societies, Inc

About this event

Spring Stay-At-Home-Tea Party

High Tea Party
$200

An elegant tea experience featuring a selection of teas, light bites, and sweet treats

Tea Party
$100

A charming gathering with tea, treats, and good company in a relaxed, festive setting.

Afternoon Tea
$50

A delightful afternoon of fine teas, pastries, and traditional tea-time favorites

Tea & Crumpets
$30

Enjoy classic teas served with crumpets and other cozy accompaniments.

Mid Morning Tea
$20

A refreshing mid-morning pause with tea and light refreshments.

Tea To Go
$10

Grab a cup of tea and a treat—perfect for enjoying on the go.

Add a donation for Continental Societies, Inc

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