Spring Stay-At-Home-Tea Party

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About this event
An elegant tea experience featuring a selection of teas, light bites, and sweet treats
A charming gathering with tea, treats, and good company in a relaxed, festive setting.
A delightful afternoon of fine teas, pastries, and traditional tea-time favorites
Enjoy classic teas served with crumpets and other cozy accompaniments.
A refreshing mid-morning pause with tea and light refreshments.
Grab a cup of tea and a treat—perfect for enjoying on the go.
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