Spring Swap Disc Golf Tournament

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Each player should also bring three discs - 1 putter, 1 mid (premium plastic), 1 driver (premium plastic) - to put into the swap. Any additional discs can be donated to RAD to resell in the gift shop.
Primitive camping is available on-site in Susquehannock Campground sites #1-#8. View a campground map at https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/233644.
Not interested in primitive camping? Book your own site at Seven Points here: https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/233626
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