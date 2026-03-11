Raystown Area DiscGolf

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Raystown Area DiscGolf

About this event

Spring Swap Disc Golf Tournament

Susquehannock Campground

Hesston, PA 16647, USA

Registrant
$5

Each player should also bring three discs - 1 putter, 1 mid (premium plastic), 1 driver (premium plastic) - to put into the swap. Any additional discs can be donated to RAD to resell in the gift shop.

On-site Communal Camping
$5

Primitive camping is available on-site in Susquehannock Campground sites #1-#8. View a campground map at https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/233644.


Not interested in primitive camping? Book your own site at Seven Points here: https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/233626

Add a donation for Raystown Area DiscGolf

$

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