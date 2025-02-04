Spring Tea 2025 - $600 Event Sponsor

Expectations 100 people in attendance Table sponsors includes: 2 seats, 3-5 minutes speaking time, vendor table opportunity at one of VFW future mtgs in 2025, social media marketing, Logo on Flyer, Logo in program, logo on table tent cards, mention throughout the event. Option for sponsors to bring a drawing prize.

Expectations 100 people in attendance Table sponsors includes: 2 seats, 3-5 minutes speaking time, vendor table opportunity at one of VFW future mtgs in 2025, social media marketing, Logo on Flyer, Logo in program, logo on table tent cards, mention throughout the event. Option for sponsors to bring a drawing prize.

More details...