VFW 1956 Auxiliary Menifee

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VFW 1956 Auxiliary Menifee

About this event

Spring Tea 2026 - Event Tickets

35245 Briggs Rd

Murrieta, CA 92563, USA

Spring Tea Event 2026 Individual Ticket -WAITING LIST
Free

WAITING LIST - If tickets sell out, join the waiting list and we will contact you if seats become available.

Spring Tea Event 2026 Individual Ticket SOLD OUT
$35

Spring Tea 2026 Event Individual Ticket

Spring Tea Table of 8
$280
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Spring Tea Table of 8

“This ticket reserves a full table for 8 guests. You will be asked to enter each guest’s name during checkout.”

$125 Spring Tea Table Decor Sponsor SOLD OUT
$125

Table sponsors includes, entered into the contest (if you decorate your table) 2 seats, logo/name included in various marketing, acknowledged throughout the event. Table Sponsors are responsible to decorate their tables and provide for a table of 8 with the following: Tea Pot, Tea cups, plates, medium size 3 tier stand, silverware, utensils.
The VFW Auxiliary will provide: Food, Round Table for 8, white table cloth, Hot water, fresh tea from local vendor, live music, contest, opportunity drawing and fun!

$300 Tea Cup Sponsor
$300

$300 Sponsorship includes, 2 seats Vendor table, Recognition on Event signage, mentioned at the event, Social media

$500 Community Sponsor
$500

$500 Sponsorship includes 2 seats, Vendor table, Recognition on Event signage, mentioned at the event, Social media, 2 min to speak at the event.

$1000 Grand Garden Tea Sponsor SOLD OUT
$1,000

$1000 Sponsorship includes 6 seats, Vendor table, Recognition on Event signage, mentioned at the event, Social media, 3 min to speak at the event. Option to include promotional item in guest gift bags

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