Spring Tea 2026 - Event Tickets

Table sponsors includes, entered into the contest (if you decorate your table) 2 seats, logo/name included in various marketing, acknowledged throughout the event. Table Sponsors are responsible to decorate their tables and provide for a table of 8 with the following: Tea Pot, Tea cups, plates, medium size 3 tier stand, silverware, utensils.

The VFW Auxiliary will provide: Food, Round Table for 8, white table cloth, Hot water, fresh tea from local vendor, live music, contest, opportunity drawing and fun!