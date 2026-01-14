Spring Tea 2026 - Event Tickets

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About this event
WAITING LIST - If tickets sell out, join the waiting list and we will contact you if seats become available.
Spring Tea 2026 Event Individual Ticket
Spring Tea Table of 8
“This ticket reserves a full table for 8 guests. You will be asked to enter each guest’s name during checkout.”
Table sponsors includes, entered into the contest (if you decorate your table) 2 seats, logo/name included in various marketing, acknowledged throughout the event. Table Sponsors are responsible to decorate their tables and provide for a table of 8 with the following: Tea Pot, Tea cups, plates, medium size 3 tier stand, silverware, utensils.
The VFW Auxiliary will provide: Food, Round Table for 8, white table cloth, Hot water, fresh tea from local vendor, live music, contest, opportunity drawing and fun!
$300 Sponsorship includes, 2 seats Vendor table, Recognition on Event signage, mentioned at the event, Social media
$500 Sponsorship includes 2 seats, Vendor table, Recognition on Event signage, mentioned at the event, Social media, 2 min to speak at the event.
$1000 Sponsorship includes 6 seats, Vendor table, Recognition on Event signage, mentioned at the event, Social media, 3 min to speak at the event. Option to include promotional item in guest gift bags
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