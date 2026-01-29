Spring Tea and Bake-Off

About this event
Tea and Bake-Off Admission (Registered competitors do not need to purchase a General Admission Ticket)
Early Bird Admission Rates until March 31st! Tickets will return to $25 on April 1st.
General admission includes: Unlimited tea and coffee, Bake-Off Tasting, and 2 People's Choice voting tokens (more voting tokens can be purchased at the event).
Tea and Bake-Off Admission for children 6-12, 5 and under are free. (Must be accompanied by an adult)
Early bird price good through March 31st. April 1st youth tickets return to $10.00.
Bake-Off Registration is $10 per baker. This covers one or multiple categories. Bakers must pre-register to submit items to be judged. Bakers receive admission to the event.
Bake-Off Registration is $5 per youth baker (under 18). This covers one or multiple categories. Bakers must pre-register to submit items to be judged. Youth bakers receive admission to the event.
All decorators must pre-register. Table Decorators receive admission to the event.
All decorators must pre-register. Decorators receive admission to the event.
Category Award Title Sponsors are naming sponsorships for the designated contest categories: Cakes, Pastries, Cookies, and Table Decorating.
There are only 4 available and you must specify which category you would like to sponsor by emailing [email protected]
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