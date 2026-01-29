Early Pregnancy Loss Association

Hosted by

Early Pregnancy Loss Association

About this event

Spring Tea and Bake-Off

259 Hillsdale St

Hillsdale, MI 49242, USA

General Public Admission
$20
Available until Apr 1

Tea and Bake-Off Admission (Registered competitors do not need to purchase a General Admission Ticket)


Early Bird Admission Rates until March 31st! Tickets will return to $25 on April 1st.


General admission includes: Unlimited tea and coffee, Bake-Off Tasting, and 2 People's Choice voting tokens (more voting tokens can be purchased at the event).

General Public Admission - Ages 6-12
$8
Available until Apr 1

Tea and Bake-Off Admission for children 6-12, 5 and under are free. (Must be accompanied by an adult)


Early bird price good through March 31st. April 1st youth tickets return to $10.00.

Bake-Off Registration
$10

Bake-Off Registration is $10 per baker. This covers one or multiple categories. Bakers must pre-register to submit items to be judged. Bakers receive admission to the event.

Bake-Off Registration, Youth Division
$5

Bake-Off Registration is $5 per youth baker (under 18). This covers one or multiple categories. Bakers must pre-register to submit items to be judged. Youth bakers receive admission to the event.

Table Decorating Registration
$10

All decorators must pre-register. Table Decorators receive admission to the event.

Table Decorating Registration, Youth Division
$5

All decorators must pre-register. Decorators receive admission to the event.

Presenting Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • 25 Large Kits sponsored in your business name
  • Name included in event title & promotional material
  • 6 event tickets
Supporting Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 15 Large Care Kits Sponsored in your business name
  • Name and logo on promotional materials
  • 4 tickets
Category Award Title Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Category Award Title Sponsors are naming sponsorships for the designated contest categories: Cakes, Pastries, Cookies, and Table Decorating.


There are only 4 available and you must specify which category you would like to sponsor by emailing [email protected]

Community Builder
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 10 Small Care Kits sponsored in your name
  • Name on thank you board at event
  • 4 tickets
Resource Partner
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 4 Small Care Kits sponsored in your name
  • Name listed on thank you board at event
  • 4 tickets
Hope Advocate
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 small care kits sponsored in your name
  • Name listed on thank you board at event
  • 2 tickets
Add a donation for Early Pregnancy Loss Association

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