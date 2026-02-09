Smith Rock Group

Hosted by

Smith Rock Group

About this event

Spring Thing 2026

Oregon 97760

USA

Rope De Dope 1
Free

Replacing stairs, rebuilding belay ledges, decommissioning use trails, building retaining walls, and other general infrastructure upkeep. Many teams will work together to restore the area as it needs much love! Hard-moderate.

Rope De Dope 2
Free

Replacing stairs, rebuilding belay ledges, decommissioning use trails, building retaining walls, and other general infrastructure upkeep. Many teams will work together to restore the area as it needs much love! Hard-moderate.

Rope De Dope 3
Free

Replacing stairs, rebuilding belay ledges, decommissioning use trails, building retaining walls, and other general infrastructure upkeep. Many teams will work together to restore the area as it needs much love! Hard-moderate.

Rope De Dope 4
Free

Replacing stairs, rebuilding belay ledges, decommissioning use trails, building retaining walls, and other general infrastructure upkeep. Many teams will work together to restore the area as it needs much love! Hard-moderate.

Rope De Dope 5
Free

Replacing stairs, rebuilding belay ledges, decommissioning use trails, building retaining walls, and other general infrastructure upkeep. Many teams will work together to restore the area as it needs much love! Hard-moderate.

Homestead Trail Steps
Free

Reconstructing rock steps and potentially adding wood and rebar stairs as per the instruction of the project leader. Likely to include heavy lifting. Hard.

Latest Rage Railing
Free

Adding a railing to the new steps at the top of the dihedrals and formalizing trail and belay ledge separation at the base of the steps. Railing will mimic pre-existing park designs. Hard-technical.

Weed Pulling - Invasive Species Removal
Free

Great option for families and kiddos. Paired with knowledgeable project leads, participants will learn about and remove invasive species along the canyon rim near the visitor center.

Garbage Pick Up - Misery Ridge Loop
Free

Another great option for families or younger individuals looking for some moderate movement and exploration while helping keep the park clean. Volunteers will hike designated loop trails through the park with trash bags looking for any litter or lost items. Easy-moderate.

Garbage Pick Up - Summit Loop
Free

Another great option for families or younger individuals looking for some moderate movement and exploration while helping keep the park clean. Volunteers will hike designated loop trails through the park with trash bags looking for any litter or lost items. Moderate.

Trail Scree Removal
Free

We will have one small team working on Misery Ridge this year. They will be responsible for sweeping and raking loose scree off steeper, rockier sections of the trail. Moderate.

Trail Scree Removal 2
Free

The second scree removal crew will be positioned at the entrances and sides of aggro and cocaine gullies. They will be responsible for sweeping and raking loose scree off steeper, rockier sections of the trail. Easy-moderate.

Mesa Verde/Pleasure Palace Staircase Reconstruction
Free

A rather involved and physically demanding project will involve removing and replacing dozens of wooden steps on the trail connecting the Mesa Verde climbing to that at Pleasure Palace. Formalizing the trail direction near the top will also attempt to eliminate traffic up the center of the gully. Hard-technical.

Aggro Gully
Free

Rebuilding the trail that spans the full length of the gully after significant erosion and small landslides over the last couple years. This project will include building rock steps and wooden stairs in steep terrain. Hard-technical.

Marsupials
Free

Trail rebuilding in the Kangaroo/Brogan Spire/Koala area. This project is located further from basecamp than most so pack for a little extra hiking. Hard-moderate.

Five Easy Pieces
Free

Over recent years, the small pathway leading to the base of Picnic Lunch Wall has eroded wider and steeper. A new set of stairs will establish a formal, more durable short trail connecting to Misery Ridge. Moderate.

Broken Step Repair
Free

A small crew will fix a hand full of broken steps spread out across a few areas in the parks main area climbing crags. Moderate.

Go Dog Go Retaining Wall
Free

The current wall has started collapsing. Participants will move large rocks with rock nets to re-establish a stronger retaining wall. Moderate.

Chain Reaction Steps
Free

Participants will repair broken stairs at the base of Chain Reaction. This will likely include flattening out the belay ledge in this area as well. Moderate.

Shipwreck Steps
Free

One crew will add to the work that has been done in the shipwreck area over the last decade. The belay ledges at the base of Time to Power need some rejuvenation, along with some of the trail and retaining walls near the top of the trail, close to Bolt From the Blue. Moderate.

Christian Brothers
Free

A hand full of retaining walls and belay ledges in the area need some restructuring. Moderate-easy.

Llama Wall Runoff Trail Decommissioning
Free

A new social trail has formed between the river and the belays at the base of Llama Wall. This new social trail follows the path of the errand water runoff from the area and is causing rapid terrain erosion and needs to be clearly blocked off. Moderate-easy.

Native Garden
Free

A great option for families and younger individuals to spend some quality time learning and restoring the small local plant gardens near the visitor center.

Northern Point Rock Lining
Free

A great option for families and younger individuals. Volunteers will move small rocks to line the perimeter of the short and flat loop trail just beyond the northern point parking area.

Fence Repair w/ Ranger Alexis
Free

Many of the railings around the main area climbing are in need of some repair. This should be moderately intense labor, some heavy lifting in groups.

Lower Gorge w/ John Rich
Free

Lower Gorge trail and belay ledge maintenance. Difficult.

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