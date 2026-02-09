Spring Thing 2026

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Replacing stairs, rebuilding belay ledges, decommissioning use trails, building retaining walls, and other general infrastructure upkeep. Many teams will work together to restore the area as it needs much love! Hard-moderate.
Replacing stairs, rebuilding belay ledges, decommissioning use trails, building retaining walls, and other general infrastructure upkeep. Many teams will work together to restore the area as it needs much love! Hard-moderate.
Replacing stairs, rebuilding belay ledges, decommissioning use trails, building retaining walls, and other general infrastructure upkeep. Many teams will work together to restore the area as it needs much love! Hard-moderate.
Replacing stairs, rebuilding belay ledges, decommissioning use trails, building retaining walls, and other general infrastructure upkeep. Many teams will work together to restore the area as it needs much love! Hard-moderate.
Replacing stairs, rebuilding belay ledges, decommissioning use trails, building retaining walls, and other general infrastructure upkeep. Many teams will work together to restore the area as it needs much love! Hard-moderate.
Reconstructing rock steps and potentially adding wood and rebar stairs as per the instruction of the project leader. Likely to include heavy lifting. Hard.
Adding a railing to the new steps at the top of the dihedrals and formalizing trail and belay ledge separation at the base of the steps. Railing will mimic pre-existing park designs. Hard-technical.
Great option for families and kiddos. Paired with knowledgeable project leads, participants will learn about and remove invasive species along the canyon rim near the visitor center.
Another great option for families or younger individuals looking for some moderate movement and exploration while helping keep the park clean. Volunteers will hike designated loop trails through the park with trash bags looking for any litter or lost items. Easy-moderate.
Another great option for families or younger individuals looking for some moderate movement and exploration while helping keep the park clean. Volunteers will hike designated loop trails through the park with trash bags looking for any litter or lost items. Moderate.
We will have one small team working on Misery Ridge this year. They will be responsible for sweeping and raking loose scree off steeper, rockier sections of the trail. Moderate.
The second scree removal crew will be positioned at the entrances and sides of aggro and cocaine gullies. They will be responsible for sweeping and raking loose scree off steeper, rockier sections of the trail. Easy-moderate.
A rather involved and physically demanding project will involve removing and replacing dozens of wooden steps on the trail connecting the Mesa Verde climbing to that at Pleasure Palace. Formalizing the trail direction near the top will also attempt to eliminate traffic up the center of the gully. Hard-technical.
Rebuilding the trail that spans the full length of the gully after significant erosion and small landslides over the last couple years. This project will include building rock steps and wooden stairs in steep terrain. Hard-technical.
Trail rebuilding in the Kangaroo/Brogan Spire/Koala area. This project is located further from basecamp than most so pack for a little extra hiking. Hard-moderate.
Over recent years, the small pathway leading to the base of Picnic Lunch Wall has eroded wider and steeper. A new set of stairs will establish a formal, more durable short trail connecting to Misery Ridge. Moderate.
A small crew will fix a hand full of broken steps spread out across a few areas in the parks main area climbing crags. Moderate.
The current wall has started collapsing. Participants will move large rocks with rock nets to re-establish a stronger retaining wall. Moderate.
Participants will repair broken stairs at the base of Chain Reaction. This will likely include flattening out the belay ledge in this area as well. Moderate.
One crew will add to the work that has been done in the shipwreck area over the last decade. The belay ledges at the base of Time to Power need some rejuvenation, along with some of the trail and retaining walls near the top of the trail, close to Bolt From the Blue. Moderate.
A hand full of retaining walls and belay ledges in the area need some restructuring. Moderate-easy.
A new social trail has formed between the river and the belays at the base of Llama Wall. This new social trail follows the path of the errand water runoff from the area and is causing rapid terrain erosion and needs to be clearly blocked off. Moderate-easy.
A great option for families and younger individuals to spend some quality time learning and restoring the small local plant gardens near the visitor center.
A great option for families and younger individuals. Volunteers will move small rocks to line the perimeter of the short and flat loop trail just beyond the northern point parking area.
Many of the railings around the main area climbing are in need of some repair. This should be moderately intense labor, some heavy lifting in groups.
Lower Gorge trail and belay ledge maintenance. Difficult.
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