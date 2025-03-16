Spring Thing 2025 After Party!

Is your child curious about dance and you are not sure if it's a one time thing or if they are ready to commit to weekly classes? Use this opportunity to try it out! No limit on how many families/kids can try this out. Let your kids get their wiggles out and try a new activity. Donated by Lilian Dance Studio

Is your child curious about dance and you are not sure if it's a one time thing or if they are ready to commit to weekly classes? Use this opportunity to try it out! No limit on how many families/kids can try this out. Let your kids get their wiggles out and try a new activity. Donated by Lilian Dance Studio

More details...