Spring Thing 2025 After Party!

Did you go to the beer progressive last year? Did you hear how amazing it was and want to go this year? Room for only 25 people so didn’t miss this phenomenal event offered by Rich Cutler. We have 20 tickets left! Don’t miss this amazing opportunity.
Graduation/Family Outdoor Photo Session
$150
College planning sessions
$150
Are you ready for college for your kids? Not sure of what you need to know?
Connect with Helen and Andrew! BES parents that can help you with your college financial planning.
Limited edition Jim Davis Norman Rockwell Lithograph
$50
Jim Davis (1945-) Norman Rockwell "The Veterinarian" Limited Edition Lithograph. Jim Davis was born in Marion, Indiana in 1945. After college, Jim spent two years working for a local advertising agency before becoming an assistant to Tumbleweeds creator, Tom Ryan. He combined his wry wit with the art skills he had honed since childhood and Garfield, a fat, lazy, lasagna-loving, cynical cat was born. The strip debuted on June 19, 1978 in 41 U.S. newspapers. Today, GARFIELD is read in 2570 newspapers by 263,000,000 readers around the globe. Recently, Guinness World Records named Garfield "The Most Widely Syndicated Comic Strip in the World." Artist: Jim Davis Norman Rockwell Title: "The Veterinarian" Medium: Ltd. Ed. Lithograph Signature Type: Pencil Signature Location: Lower Right Edition: 1220/2500 Site Measurement: 14in x 12in Keywords: Illustration Art
Donated by Fion Tang
Stagger Lee Goods Twin Package
$50
Handmade in Brisbane, California.
The Ellington Green Bifold
Four interior card slots, and two cash pockets
The Ellington Bifold is made of Green Buttero leather with green Minerva lining, creating a beautiful tone-on-tone color contrast. While maintaining a traditional look and feel, we’ve modernized this wallet with a slimmer profile, making it comfortable in any pocket. The durable materials and construction will give you a lifetime of service.
AND
The Buddy Wallet
Two interior pockets that accordion open to easily carry plenty of cards and folded cash, and one exterior card slot for quick access to your ID. It has ample storage while keeping a slim profile.
Donated by Alfred Ramos
Lillian Dance Studio Dance Sessions
$50
Is your child curious about dance and you are not sure if it's a one time thing or if they are ready to commit to weekly classes? Use this opportunity to try it out! No limit on how many families/kids can try this out. Let your kids get their wiggles out and try a new activity.
Donated by Lilian Dance Studio
Is your child curious about dance and you are not sure if it's a one time thing or if they are ready to commit to weekly classes? Use this opportunity to try it out! No limit on how many families/kids can try this out. Let your kids get their wiggles out and try a new activity.
Donated by Lilian Dance Studio
Add a donation for Brisbane Educational Support Team PTO
$
