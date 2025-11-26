Winter Guard Fee Schedule (JV and Varsity)

Hosted by
About this event
Choose this option to pay the full JV Season fee schedule (split payments by choosing option for JV below)
Choose this option to pay the full VARSITY Season fee schedule (split payments by choosing option for Varsity below)
First Installment due Dec 2
Season fee Second Payment Due Jan 5
Season Fee Payment #3 due Feb 3
Last payment JV fee
First Installment due Dec 2
Season fee Varsity Second Payment Due Jan 5
Season Fee Payment #3 due Feb 3
Last payment spring Varsity fee
Partial payment of Winter Guard fees
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!