Lucy Beckham Band Boosters

Hosted by

Lucy Beckham Band Boosters

About this event

Winter Guard Fee Schedule (JV and Varsity)

JV- FULL PAYMENT
$550

Choose this option to pay the full JV Season fee schedule (split payments by choosing option for JV below)

VARSITY- FULL PAYMENT
$600

Choose this option to pay the full VARSITY Season fee schedule (split payments by choosing option for Varsity below)

JV Payment #1
$200

First Installment due Dec 2

JV Payment #2
$125

Season fee Second Payment Due Jan 5

JV Payment #3
$125

Season Fee Payment #3 due Feb 3

JV Final Payment #4
$100

Last payment JV fee

Varsity Payment #1
$200

First Installment due Dec 2

Varsity Payment #2
$150

Season fee Varsity Second Payment Due Jan 5

Varsity Payment #3
$150

Season Fee Payment #3 due Feb 3

Varisty Final Payment #4
$100

Last payment spring Varsity fee

Partial Payment
$20

Partial payment of Winter Guard fees

Payment 4 (minus Freezer Treats Funds)
$50

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!