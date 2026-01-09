Spring Tuition Payment Plan 2026

Hosted by
About this event
25% of Prelude Strings Tuition= $200
50% of Prelude Strings Tuition= $200
75% of Prelude Strings= $200
25% of Intermezzo Orchestra Tuition= $200
50% of Intermezzo Orchestra Tuition= $200
75% of Intermezzo Orchestra Tuition= $200
25% of Concert Band Tuition= $225
50% of Concert Band Tuition= $225
75% of Concert Band Tuition= $225
25% of String Orchestra Tuition= $250
50% of String Orchestra Tuition= $250
75% of String Orchestra Tuition= $250
25% of Wind Ensemble Tuition= $300
50% of Wind Ensemble Tuition= $300
75% of Wind Ensemble Tuition= $300
25% of Repertory Orchestra Tuition= $300
50% of Repertory Orchestra Tuition= $300
75% of Repertory Orchestra Tuition= $300
25% of Youth Symphony Tuition= $300
50% of Youth Symphony Tuition= $300
75% of Youth Symphony Tuition= $300
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!