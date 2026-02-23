Spring Vivência de Capoeira (May 14-23)

About this event
You raised some money through raffle ticket sales, awesome job! Choose your remaining investment here.
Full access to all master classes May 14-23 @ Ondas Community, including commemorative Tshirt.
Full access to all master classes May 14-23 @ Ondas Community, including commemorative Tshirt.
Regular Price: $40
A beautiful commemorative Tshirt with an exclusive design commisioned from an upcoming Brazilian artist.
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