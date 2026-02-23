Ondas Cultural And Movement Arts

Hosted by

Ondas Cultural And Movement Arts

About this event

Spring Vivência de Capoeira (May 14-23)

1800 McPherson Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76110, USA

Vivência w/Raffle
Pay what you can
Members only

You raised some money through raffle ticket sales, awesome job! Choose your remaining investment here.

Vivência Adults
$115

Full access to all master classes May 14-23 @ Ondas Community, including commemorative Tshirt.




Vivência Kids
$40

Full access to all master classes May 14-23 @ Ondas Community, including commemorative Tshirt.



Regular Price: $40


Commemorative TShirt
$25

A beautiful commemorative Tshirt with an exclusive design commisioned from an upcoming Brazilian artist.


Add a donation for Ondas Cultural And Movement Arts

$

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