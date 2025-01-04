Learning Gardens

Youth Programs 2025

7380 FM1861

Athens, TX 75752, USA

Fall: Wednesdays In the Wild
$300

$275 + $25 supply fee

Dates: 9/10 , 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/12, 11/19, 12/10, 12/17

Time: 11am - 2pm

Fall: Wednesday Drop in 4 class pack
$120

Any 4 classes throughout the fall The 4-class drop-in option can be shared between siblings or used across different weeks. Supply fee is not included.

Fall:Wednesday Drop in 1 class
$35

Check out Forest Class! Supply fee is not included

Fall Wednesdays in the Wild Supply Fee
$25

$25 per student for the entire semester. Fee is included with full registration.


Only needed if purchasing 4 class pack.


Supplies include: 1 canvas Learning Gardens Bag, Nature Journal, colored pencils

Once a Month: Little Sprouts
$60

A fun, hands-on outdoor program designed for children ages 0-4 (with parent participation).

If adding an additional sibling for $5 per session, please add at the bottom under additional donation.

Dates: 9/19, 10/10, 11/14, 12/19

Time: 12pm - 4pm

Little Sprouts Drop in 1 class
$20

A fun, hands-on outdoor program designed for children ages 0-4 (with parent participation). If adding an additional sibling for $5 per session, please add at the bottom under additional donation.

Dates: 9/19, 10/10, 11/14, 12/19

Time: 12pm - 4pm

Bushcraft Saturdays
$120

A Monthly Outdoor Adventure for Kids (Grades 1–8)

Dates: 9/20, 10/11, 11/15, 12/20

Time: 12pm -4pm

Drop in: Bushcraft Saturdays
$40

Drop in for 1 Bushcraft Class!

Dates: 9/20, 10/11, 11/15, 12/20

Time: 12pm -4pm

Adult Background Check: 1 time fee
$30

For drop in classes or additional adults to attend forest class.

Learning Gardens Youth Tshirt
$20
Learning Gardens Adult TShirt
$20
