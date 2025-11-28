Springboard Connectivity's Shop

PRE-ORDER - This product is available Jan 1st. Microbiome support for all parts of the body - especially teeth, gums, and skin. Heals microbial imbalances, restores health and wellbeing. Soothes inflammation and pain. Promotes stem cell growth. Great for aches, cuts, infections and more. Miron glass bottle holds .5 oz of product. Lasts one month if using daily.