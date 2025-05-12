Springboro Area Historical Society Business Sponsorships
3-Year Null House Business Sponsorship
$1,250
Valid for one year
3-Year Null House Sponsorship provides exclusive sponsorship by business type. This $3,750 sponsorship renews annually at the amount of $1,250 per year.
Annual Business Sponsorship
$1,000
Valid for one year
Annual Business Sponsorship for donation of $1,000.
One-Month UGRR Room Business Sponsorship
$250
No expiration
One-month Underground Railroad Room sponsorship (May through November). Must confirm availability of preferred month.
One-Time Haunted Hot Dog Roast Business Sponsorship
$200
No expiration
One-time Business sponsorship at the annual Haunted Hot Dog Roast event. Must be purchased before August each year.
Annual Business Membership
$50
Valid for one year
Annual Business membership.
