SpringComing

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About this event
Helps fund scholarships and the support students need to stay on track toward graduation.
Supports scholarships, mentoring, and professional guidance for WFF Scholars.
Advances scholarships, networking, and career-building experiences that help students thrive.
Strengthens WFF's ability to expand scholarships and grow the programs and operations that sustain long-term impact.
Provides major support for scholarships and the wraparound mentoring, networking, and scholar success resources that help students persist and graduate.
Funds one full scholarship and powers the broader village of support that helps a scholar persist, graduate, and step confidently into their future.
With a gift of $5500+, you can sponsor a WFF Scholar and establish a scholarship in the name of your company or in honor of a parent, grandparent, student, or a loved one.
I'd like to learn more about the Williams-Franklin Foundation prior to donating.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!