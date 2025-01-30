🌷SpringDance 2025

*** New LOCATION: This class will be held at the Stackhouse Studio, 65 Cereus Way, New Paltz, NY 12561 on 3/17/25 , 3/24/25 , 3/31,/25, 4/7/25, 4/21/25 and , 4/28/25 .
The remainder of the classes will be at Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz ( 5/5, 5/12, 5/19/25).
This class combines TVC's three signature styles: fusing World Dance, Percussive Dance, and Modern Dance. The class is designed to expand students' understanding of world cultures, while teaching modern dance technique, choreography and rhythm.
Monday 5:30-7pm - Ages 13-18 - Youth Company
$264
A safe space for teens to hone their modern dance technique, stay strong, stay connected, and get creative. This class is an outlet for teenage students to express their feelings through movement while inspiring and uplifting one another. Students learn modern technique and choreography with Talli Jackson.
Tuesday 4:00-4:45 - Ages 4-6 - Creative Movement & CK1
$210
This class is held at MaMA in Stone Ridge, NY.
Creative Movement is a wonderful introduction to the world of dance. A combination of simple choreography, circle songs, rhythm, shape, and imaginative story-telling gives children a full-range of movement and a safe, welcoming space for our little dancers.
This class is held at MaMA in Stone Ridge, NY.
In this class, children build and expand upon the creative movement sequence, preparing young dancers in rhythm, percussion, choreography, and technique. Our CaravanKids classes combine TVC's three signature styles: fusing World Dance, Percussive Dance, and Modern Dance to train children ages 8-12 as official Caravan Kids. This class is a fun and unique combination of dance games and exercises designed to expand students' understanding of modern dance and world cultures.
Thursday 4:00-4:45 - Ages 4-5 - Creative Movement
$210
This class is held at Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY.
Creative Movement is a wonderful introduction to the world of dance. A combination of simple choreography, circle songs, rhythm, shape, and imaginative story-telling gives children a full-range of movement and a safe, welcoming space for our little dancers.
This class is held at Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY.
CaravanKids: Level 1 is a wonderful introduction to the world of dance. Children build and expand upon the creative movement sequence, preparing young dancers in rhythm, percussion, choreography, and technique. Students become an active part of the class structure—always given the opportunity to explore and express their creativity.
This class is held at Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY.
Our CaravanKids class combines TVC's three signature styles: fusing World Dance, Percussive Dance, and Modern Dance to train children ages 8-12 as official Caravan Kids. This class is a fun and unique combination of dance games and exercises designed to expand students' understanding of modern dance and world cultures.
NEW! Thursday 4pm-6pm - Teen Choreography Lab
$335
Thursday Choreography Lab for Teens is held at Stackhouse Studio, 65 Cereus Way, New Paltz, NY 12561
Dive into the creative process with acclaimed dancer and choreographer Talli Jackson. Designed for intermediate to advanced teen dancers, this class is a unique opportunity to explore the art of movement while developing your own choreographic voice. Over the course of the lab, Talli will guide participants through a journey of experimentation, collaboration, and refinement.
