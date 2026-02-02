🌷SpringDance 2026

8 class series. This class is held at Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY. The Youth Company Repertoire class is an intensive, performance-focused experience for dedicated teen dancers. Students study The Vanaver Caravan’s world and folk dance repertoire while developing strong ensemble skills, musicality, and stage presence. With regular opportunities to rehearse, understudy, and perform, this class supports dancers who are serious about pursuing advanced training and a sustained path in dance and the performing arts.