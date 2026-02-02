🌷SpringDance 2026

Hosted by
8 class series. This class is held at Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY. The Youth Company Repertoire class is an intensive, performance-focused experience for dedicated teen dancers. Students study The Vanaver Caravan’s world and folk dance repertoire while developing strong ensemble skills, musicality, and stage presence. With regular opportunities to rehearse, understudy, and perform, this class supports dancers who are serious about pursuing advanced training and a sustained path in dance and the performing arts.
8 class series. Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY. Join the Junior Youth Company alongside Youth Company dancers on Sunday mornings at Mountain Laurel School. Students learn from The Vanaver Caravan’s rich world and folk dance repertoire, with opportunities to understudy, rehearse, and perform. This class is designed for young dancers who are ready to deepen their commitment to dance, build ensemble skills, and explore a pathway in the performing arts within a supportive company environment.
9 class series. Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY. This class combines TVC's three signature styles: fusing World Dance, Percussive Dance, and Modern Dance. The class is designed to expand students' understanding of world cultures, while teaching modern dance technique, choreography and rhythm.
9 class series. Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY. A safe space for teens to hone their modern dance technique, stay strong, stay connected, and get creative. This class is an outlet for teenage students to express their feelings through movement while inspiring and uplifting one another. Students learn modern technique and choreography with Talli Jackson.
9 class series. MaMA in Stone Ridge, NY. Creative Movement is a wonderful introduction to the world of dance. A combination of simple choreography, circle songs, rhythm, shape, and imaginative story-telling gives children a full-range of movement and a safe, welcoming space for our little dancers.
9 class series. MaMA in Stone Ridge, NY. In this class, children build and expand upon the creative movement sequence, preparing young dancers in rhythm, percussion, choreography, and technique. Our CaravanKids classes combine TVC's three signature styles: fusing World Dance, Percussive Dance, and Modern Dance to train children ages 8-12 as official Caravan Kids. This class is a fun and unique combination of dance games and exercises designed to expand students' understanding of modern dance and world cultures.
9 class series. Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY. Creative Movement is a wonderful introduction to the world of dance. A combination of simple choreography, circle songs, rhythm, shape, and imaginative story-telling gives children a full-range of movement and a safe, welcoming space for our little dancers.
9 class series. Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY. CaravanKids: Level 1 is a wonderful introduction to the world of dance. Children build and expand upon the creative movement sequence, preparing young dancers in rhythm, percussion, choreography, and technique. Students become an active part of the class structure—always given the opportunity to explore and express their creativity.
9 class series. Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY. Our CaravanKids class combines TVC's three signature styles: fusing World Dance, Percussive Dance, and Modern Dance to train children ages 8-12 as official Caravan Kids. This class is a fun and unique combination of dance games and exercises designed to expand students' understanding of modern dance and world cultures.
