Innovation Montessori PTO OWLS

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Innovation Montessori PTO OWLS

About this event

SpringFest 2026 Workshops & Cashless Currency

1644 N Lakewood Ave

Ocoee, FL 34761, USA

Festival Tickets (Cashless Currency)
$5

🎟️ Festival Tickets (Cashless Currency) – $1 per ticket (sold in packs of 5)

Say goodbye to cash and hello to hassle-free fun! Purchase festival tickets in advance to use for food, activities, and more throughout the event. Prepay now and pick them up at the “Ticket Pick-Up” booth on festival day.

🖌️ Student Visual Art Workshop #1 @ 11:30am
$10

Elementary-Aged Students Only!

A hands-on creative experience for your student, led by IMO alum Marianna Martinez!

Painting workshop is 30 minutes long. Your student will learn to paint a predetermined image with included supplies, creating a masterpiece for home!
Spaces are limited, so reserve yours today!

🖌️ Student Visual Art Workshop #2 @ 12:30pm
$10

Elementary-Aged Students Only!

A hands-on creative experience for your student, led by IMO alum Marianna Martinez!

Painting workshop is 30 minutes long. Your student will learn to paint a predetermined image with included supplies, creating a masterpiece for home!
Spaces are limited, so reserve yours today!

🎭 Student Performing Arts Workshop #1 @ 11:30am
Pay what you can

Elementary-Aged Students Only! A hands-on learning experience for your student! Improv workshop with IMO’s Thespians Troupe for 30 minutes. Learn from the older students who perform and compete. Your student will learn the basics of performing improv—a beginning to acting!
Limited to 25 spots, so reserve yours today! No fee, but please consider a donation to the troupe!

🎭 Student Performing Arts Workshop #2 @ 12:00pm
Pay what you can

Elementary-Aged Students Only! A hands-on learning experience for your student! Improv workshop with IMO’s Thespians Troupe for 30 minutes. Learn from the older students who perform and compete. Your student will learn the basics of performing improv—a beginning to acting!
Limited to 25 spots, so reserve yours today! No fee, but please consider a donation to the troupe!

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