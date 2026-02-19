SpringFest 2026 Workshops & Cashless Currency

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About this event
🎟️ Festival Tickets (Cashless Currency) – $1 per ticket (sold in packs of 5)
Say goodbye to cash and hello to hassle-free fun! Purchase festival tickets in advance to use for food, activities, and more throughout the event. Prepay now and pick them up at the “Ticket Pick-Up” booth on festival day.
Elementary-Aged Students Only!
A hands-on creative experience for your student, led by IMO alum Marianna Martinez!
Painting workshop is 30 minutes long. Your student will learn to paint a predetermined image with included supplies, creating a masterpiece for home!
Spaces are limited, so reserve yours today!
Elementary-Aged Students Only!
A hands-on creative experience for your student, led by IMO alum Marianna Martinez!
Painting workshop is 30 minutes long. Your student will learn to paint a predetermined image with included supplies, creating a masterpiece for home!
Spaces are limited, so reserve yours today!
Elementary-Aged Students Only! A hands-on learning experience for your student! Improv workshop with IMO’s Thespians Troupe for 30 minutes. Learn from the older students who perform and compete. Your student will learn the basics of performing improv—a beginning to acting!
Limited to 25 spots, so reserve yours today! No fee, but please consider a donation to the troupe!
Elementary-Aged Students Only! A hands-on learning experience for your student! Improv workshop with IMO’s Thespians Troupe for 30 minutes. Learn from the older students who perform and compete. Your student will learn the basics of performing improv—a beginning to acting!
Limited to 25 spots, so reserve yours today! No fee, but please consider a donation to the troupe!
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