Springfest 2026: Vendor Sign-Up

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About this event
Nonprofits are welcome to share information, flyers, brochures, services etc...
*Please be prepared to send us your 501c3 paperwork as well.
*Provide your own tent, chairs, and table, etc. We provide Space Only
Sales Vendors: We welcome you.
*Food Vendors must provide license to be approved as a vendor for the day. Send Licence to [email protected]
*Provide your own tent, chairs, and table, etc. We provide Space Only
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!