Refuge and Restoration

Hosted by

Refuge and Restoration

About this event

Springfest 2026: Vendor Sign-Up

10148 W Florissant Ave

St. Louis, MO 63136, USA

Nonprofit 501c3 Vendor
Free

Nonprofits are welcome to share information, flyers, brochures, services etc...

*Please be prepared to send us your 501c3 paperwork as well.

*Provide your own tent, chairs, and table, etc. We provide Space Only

Sales Vendors
$100

Sales Vendors: We welcome you.

*Food Vendors must provide license to be approved as a vendor for the day. Send Licence to [email protected]

*Provide your own tent, chairs, and table, etc. We provide Space Only

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!