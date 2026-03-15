Springfield Divine Nine Festival

Same-day tickets are available for guests who decide to join us on the day of the Springfield Divine Nine Greek Festival. This ticket grants entry to the event and access to all general festival activities, including music, games, and community fellowship.





Please note that food is not guaranteed with same-day admission, as food quantities are planned based on advance ticket purchases. Food vendors may still be available for purchase while supplies last.





We encourage guests to purchase tickets in advance whenever possible to help us plan accordingly and ensure the best experience for everyone.