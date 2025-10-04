Hosted by

Kiwanis Foundation Of Downtown Springfield Missouri Club

Kiwanis Club of Downtown Springfield Silent Auction

1927 S National Ave D, Springfield, MO 65804, USA

Baker's Gift basket item
Baker's Gift basket
$35

Starting bid

Includes Pioneer Woman Cookie Sheet, 7x11 Baking Dish w/lid, and 14 piece set with Lg. Mixing Bowl.


Parchment Paper Sheets, Mini Baking Mitt, 2 Pk. Pot Holders, and Paper Cup Cake / Muffin cups and Supreme Kringle Gift Certificate.


Includes Garlic Herb Biscuit Mix, Cheddar Garlic Biscuit Mix, Elf on the Shelf Sugar Cookie Mix, Elf on the Shelf Cocoa Cookie Mix, Wild Berry Muffin Mix, and Cider Muffin Mix.


Value $115

Fall Home Decor Gift Basket item
Fall Home Decor Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Includes a pumpkin pillow, fall cheese board, soft blanket, coffee scented candle, 3 ceramic pumpkins.


Value $200

Pamper Me Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes for the men: body wash, facial wash, moisture cream, eye cream.


For the ladies: satin lip set, hand wash, 4-in-1 cleaner, moisturizer, eye cream, night cream, day cream.


Beach towel for relaxation.


Plus, an Express Dermaplane Facial, 2 Photo Facials, and $70 Gift card to Tiny Dragon Therapies.


Total value $630


Charles Summey Print item
Charles Summey Print
$30

Starting bid

"Crossing the James" Original autographed print by Charles Summey


Value $1,000

Smells Good Gift Basket item
Smells Good Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Basket filled with a variety of AROMA SEIZE soap and candles.


Value $170

Family Game Night Gift Basket item
Family Game Night Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Includes 7 games of Sorry, Connect 4, Battleship, Scattergories, What Do You Meme, Skip-Bo, and Taco Goat Cheese Pizza.


Snacks include 3 cans of chips, a box of popcorn, 7 boxes of a variety of candies and 4 16 oz. cans of sodapop.


Value $150

Wine Lover's Gift Basket item
Wine Lover's Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Includes St. James Winery Cranberry Wine, and Apple Spice Wine, 2 Stemless Wine Glasses


Hello Fall Sign, 3 Wooden Pumpkins, Pumpkin Spice Candle, and a fuzzy decor pumpkin.


Value $100

Hair Care Gift Basket item
Hair Care Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Includes a hair cut and eyebrow wax by Andrea


Joico shampoo and conditioner, travel size purple shampoo and conditioner, K-Pak repair treatment, Leave in conditioner


Wet brush, Hempz lotion, and silk scrunchies


Value $160

Dog Lover's Gift Basket item
Dog Lover's Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Includes a collapsible dog themed tote, fling a ring dog toy, and treat dispensing dog toy.


Westie mug, dog themed candle, treat jar with cookie cutter, paw themed photo candle, avocado themed bag waste dispenser and dog weekly organizer.


Value $120

Pool Time Gift Basket item
Pool Time Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Includes 2 Sun Squad beach towels, travel Sun Squad towel, Off! botanicals, Sun Works SPF 50 lotion, Sun Works aloe vera after sun lotion.


Value $70

Wine and Whiskey Gift Basket item
Wine and Whiskey Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Includes Maison No. 9 Rose Wine (Product of France), Italia Roscato Blueberry Wine (semi-sweet) (Product of Italy, 2 wine glasses


Jack Daniels Tennessee Blackberry, Maker's Mark Bourbon Whiskey, 2 crystal bourbon glasses, 2 big round ice molds,


Bon-Bon's Candy House truffle assortment, Harry and David Sea Salt & Caramel French Butter Cookies, Happy Sweet Original Plain Caramels, Lamontagne milk chocolate almonds


Leoben Co. Amber saffron candle


Value $220

BBQ Lover's Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Includes a bag of charcoal, lighters, wood chips, and charcoal starter to get the grill going


Grill spray, grill cleaner, and grill brush for easy clean up


Aluminum foil, several utensils and meat thermometer for cooking


Personal ice machine for the BBQ area.


Value $250

Car Wash Gift Basket item
Car Wash Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Includes Legit Auto $150 gift certificate


DIY car detailing kit with car wash interior detail spray, glass cleaner, leather conditioner, carpet upholstery cleaner, car wash & wax formula and hot shine tire cleaner with a bucket


Value $200

Fire Pit item
Fire Pit
$200

Starting bid

Endless Summer 30" outdoor fire pit in stylish wicker design.


Propane tank included


Value $200

HyrdaFlow Gift Basket item
HyrdaFlow Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Includes 32 oz. Hydraflow cheetah print water bottle, Sand+Fog Ocean & Sea Salt Candle, and Ferrero Chocolates.


2 Anti-aging pillowcases and Christmas dish towel


Value $75

Winter Wonderland Gift Basket item
Winter Wonderland Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Includes Wooden Church, Angel, Santa, Tree, Joy Sign, Jesus is the Reason for the Season sign


Two Farm Freah Christmas Trees tea towels


Value $200

