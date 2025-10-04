Kiwanis Club of Downtown Springfield Silent Auction

Hosted by
1927 S National Ave D, Springfield, MO 65804, USA
Starting bid
Includes Pioneer Woman Cookie Sheet, 7x11 Baking Dish w/lid, and 14 piece set with Lg. Mixing Bowl.
Parchment Paper Sheets, Mini Baking Mitt, 2 Pk. Pot Holders, and Paper Cup Cake / Muffin cups and Supreme Kringle Gift Certificate.
Includes Garlic Herb Biscuit Mix, Cheddar Garlic Biscuit Mix, Elf on the Shelf Sugar Cookie Mix, Elf on the Shelf Cocoa Cookie Mix, Wild Berry Muffin Mix, and Cider Muffin Mix.
Value $115
Starting bid
Includes a pumpkin pillow, fall cheese board, soft blanket, coffee scented candle, 3 ceramic pumpkins.
Value $200
Starting bid
Includes for the men: body wash, facial wash, moisture cream, eye cream.
For the ladies: satin lip set, hand wash, 4-in-1 cleaner, moisturizer, eye cream, night cream, day cream.
Beach towel for relaxation.
Plus, an Express Dermaplane Facial, 2 Photo Facials, and $70 Gift card to Tiny Dragon Therapies.
Total value $630
Starting bid
"Crossing the James" Original autographed print by Charles Summey
Value $1,000
Starting bid
Basket filled with a variety of AROMA SEIZE soap and candles.
Value $170
Starting bid
Includes 7 games of Sorry, Connect 4, Battleship, Scattergories, What Do You Meme, Skip-Bo, and Taco Goat Cheese Pizza.
Snacks include 3 cans of chips, a box of popcorn, 7 boxes of a variety of candies and 4 16 oz. cans of sodapop.
Value $150
Starting bid
Includes St. James Winery Cranberry Wine, and Apple Spice Wine, 2 Stemless Wine Glasses
Hello Fall Sign, 3 Wooden Pumpkins, Pumpkin Spice Candle, and a fuzzy decor pumpkin.
Value $100
Starting bid
Includes a hair cut and eyebrow wax by Andrea
Joico shampoo and conditioner, travel size purple shampoo and conditioner, K-Pak repair treatment, Leave in conditioner
Wet brush, Hempz lotion, and silk scrunchies
Value $160
Starting bid
Includes a collapsible dog themed tote, fling a ring dog toy, and treat dispensing dog toy.
Westie mug, dog themed candle, treat jar with cookie cutter, paw themed photo candle, avocado themed bag waste dispenser and dog weekly organizer.
Value $120
Starting bid
Includes 2 Sun Squad beach towels, travel Sun Squad towel, Off! botanicals, Sun Works SPF 50 lotion, Sun Works aloe vera after sun lotion.
Value $70
Starting bid
Includes Maison No. 9 Rose Wine (Product of France), Italia Roscato Blueberry Wine (semi-sweet) (Product of Italy, 2 wine glasses
Jack Daniels Tennessee Blackberry, Maker's Mark Bourbon Whiskey, 2 crystal bourbon glasses, 2 big round ice molds,
Bon-Bon's Candy House truffle assortment, Harry and David Sea Salt & Caramel French Butter Cookies, Happy Sweet Original Plain Caramels, Lamontagne milk chocolate almonds
Leoben Co. Amber saffron candle
Value $220
Starting bid
Includes a bag of charcoal, lighters, wood chips, and charcoal starter to get the grill going
Grill spray, grill cleaner, and grill brush for easy clean up
Aluminum foil, several utensils and meat thermometer for cooking
Personal ice machine for the BBQ area.
Value $250
Starting bid
Includes Legit Auto $150 gift certificate
DIY car detailing kit with car wash interior detail spray, glass cleaner, leather conditioner, carpet upholstery cleaner, car wash & wax formula and hot shine tire cleaner with a bucket
Value $200
Starting bid
Endless Summer 30" outdoor fire pit in stylish wicker design.
Propane tank included
Value $200
Starting bid
Includes 32 oz. Hydraflow cheetah print water bottle, Sand+Fog Ocean & Sea Salt Candle, and Ferrero Chocolates.
2 Anti-aging pillowcases and Christmas dish towel
Value $75
Starting bid
Includes Wooden Church, Angel, Santa, Tree, Joy Sign, Jesus is the Reason for the Season sign
Two Farm Freah Christmas Trees tea towels
Value $200
