Springfield NPHC Scholarship Golf Fundraiser

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About this event
This is for Team Tickets. Teams are 4 people per team. If you would like to purchase 1 or so tickets you can and join a team at the event.
This ticket is for Golf Hole Sponsorship.
All golf hole sponsors will need to identify which hole you would like to sponsor (available holes 1-9) and the sponsor's name as you would like it to appear on sponsor hole sign
If you would like to pay by check/money order please send to 2808 Corporal Pl Springfield, IL 62711.
Please make check/money order out to Springfield NPHC.
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