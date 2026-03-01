Springfield NPHC

Hosted by

Springfield NPHC

About this event

Springfield NPHC Scholarship Golf Fundraiser

1700 W Lawrence Ave

Springfield, IL 62704, USA

Team Golf Ticket(s)
$50

This is for Team Tickets. Teams are 4 people per team. If you would like to purchase 1 or so tickets you can and join a team at the event.

Golf Hole Sponsorship
$100

This ticket is for Golf Hole Sponsorship.

All golf hole sponsors will need to identify which hole you would like to sponsor (available holes 1-9) and the sponsor's name as you would like it to appear on sponsor hole sign

Check/Money Order Payment
Free

If you would like to pay by check/money order please send to 2808 Corporal Pl Springfield, IL 62711.

Please make check/money order out to Springfield NPHC.

Add a donation for Springfield NPHC

$

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