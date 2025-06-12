Springforward Feeds December '25 Staff Menu

Regular Lunch (available, must order in advance)
$8

Please check the students menu to see what is being served. If you wish to have the students lunch you can select here.


Available all month

Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10

Whole Grain Tortilla, Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Romaine Lettuce, Baby Kale, Parmesan Cheese.

Cold Chicken Lo mein
$10

Lo mein noodles, diced chicken. shredded carrots, vinaigrette

Southwestern Style Chicken Wrap
$10

Whole Grain Tortilla, Chicken, Green Chili Sauce, Corn, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese.

Cobb Salad
$8

Iceberg Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Croutons, Turkey Bacon, Ranch Dressing.



Chicken Caesar Salad
$10

Romaine Lettuce, Baby Kale, Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing.



Chopped Salad with Chicken
$10

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons, Chicken, Ranch Dressing.



Mixed Berry Parfait
$5

Mixed Berry, Yogurt & Granola


Apple Oatmeal Muffin Combo
$5

Orange Cranberry Muffin & Peach Smoothie



Chocolate Chip Muffin Combo
$5

Chocolate Chip Muffin & Blueberry Banana Smoothie


Blueberry Parfait
$5

Blueberry, Yogurt & Granola




Banana Muffin Combo
$5

Banana Muffin & Strawberry Smoothie




Strawberry Parfait
$5

Strawberry, Yogurt & Granola



Peach Parfait
$5

Diced Peaches, Yogurt & Granola



Blueberry Muffin Combo
$5

Blueberry Muffin & Orange Julius Smoothie




