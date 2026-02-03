Springtime with Bunnies and Chicks 2026

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About this event
Mt. Olive, NJ 07828, USA
$
Egg Hunt Time: 10:00–12:00 Bring your own basket
You’re welcome to stay and enjoy all activities after 12:00, but the morning egg hunting ends at that time. Please discourage your kids from hunting eggs outside their time slot. This event is rain or shine, and we can not offer refunds. Tickets will be available at the door for $15.00
Egg Hunt 12:30-2:30 Bring your own basket
This is your egg hunt time slot. You may come earlier to enjoy farm activities, but please wait until your time for egg hunting. This helps us ensure everyone has a chance. The event ends promptly at 3:00. It is rain or shine, and we cannot offer refunds. Tickets will be available at the door for $15.00
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