SMA Art Ball Silent Auction: Custom-Framed Prints by John Hafen - Plein Air Paintings & Flower Arrangements

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Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
Starting bid
This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.
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