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Springville Museum of Art

About this event

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SMA Art Ball Silent Auction: Custom-Framed Prints by John Hafen - Plein Air Paintings & Flower Arrangements

Pick-up location

126 E 400 S, Springville, UT 84663, USA

#1 Portrait of Indian Jim - John Hafen Print 10x12 item
#1 Portrait of Indian Jim - John Hafen Print 10x12
$130

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#2 Springville, My Mountain Home - John Hafen Print 9.5x7.5 item
#2 Springville, My Mountain Home - John Hafen Print 9.5x7.5
$60

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#3 Mountain Stream - John Hafen Print 10x10 item
#3 Mountain Stream - John Hafen Print 10x10
$60

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#4 Pine Valley Mountains, Washington County - 9.5 x 7 item
#4 Pine Valley Mountains, Washington County - 9.5 x 7
$50

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#5 Hollyhocks - John Hafen Print 11x13 item
#5 Hollyhocks - John Hafen Print 11x13
$100

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#6 Teepees, Utah County - John Hafen Print 8.5x6.5 item
#6 Teepees, Utah County - John Hafen Print 8.5x6.5
$50

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#7 Garden Path - John Hafen Print 7.5x5.5 item
#7 Garden Path - John Hafen Print 7.5x5.5
$30

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#8 Mountain Stream 12X12 item
#8 Mountain Stream 12X12
$100

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#9 Idyll of the Wasatch Valley - John Hafen Print 10.5x7.5 item
#9 Idyll of the Wasatch Valley - John Hafen Print 10.5x7.5
$60

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#10 Old Clyde Mill, Springville at Dusk - John Hafen 6x8 item
#10 Old Clyde Mill, Springville at Dusk - John Hafen 6x8
$30

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#11 Vesper Hours - John Hafen Print 9x11 item
#11 Vesper Hours - John Hafen Print 9x11
$80

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#12 Mountain Stream - John Hafen Print 11x11 item
#12 Mountain Stream - John Hafen Print 11x11
$70

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#13 Sunny Picture 5.5 x 6.5 item
#13 Sunny Picture 5.5 x 6.5
$30

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#14 Fishing on the Hobble Creek, Springville 5.5x6.5 item
#14 Fishing on the Hobble Creek, Springville 5.5x6.5
$30

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#15 Hollyhocks - John Hafen Print 11x13 item
#15 Hollyhocks - John Hafen Print 11x13
$100

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#16 Geneva Dance Hall and Resort, Utah Lake 11X16 item
#16 Geneva Dance Hall and Resort, Utah Lake 11X16
$130

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#17 Mill Falls, Filmore 7.5x9.5 item
#17 Mill Falls, Filmore 7.5x9.5
$60

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#18 Sugarloaf near St. George, Washington County 10x12.5 item
#18 Sugarloaf near St. George, Washington County 10x12.5
$110

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#19 Hollyhocks - John Hafen Print 10x12 item
#19 Hollyhocks - John Hafen Print 10x12
$80

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

#20 Landing at Geneva, Utah Lake - John Hafen 8.5x7 item
#20 Landing at Geneva, Utah Lake - John Hafen 8.5x7
$40

Starting bid

This beautiful print by John Hafen has been expertly reproduced and custom framed to highlight its timeless elegance and artistic detail. With its rich composition and classic appeal, it is sure to excite and delight whoever becomes the highest bidder. A wonderful addition to any home or collection, this piece captures both the spirit of Hafen’s work and the charm of fine art at its best.

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