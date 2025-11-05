Sprinkles for Sprinklers: Double Your Impact for Safety!

Hosted by
About this event
$
Custer, SD 57730, USA
The most direct way to invest in our students' safety. Your tax-deductible $100 gift sponsors one critical piece of hardware needed for the CLF sprinkler system replacement.
Because of the $3,000 Anonymous Match Challenge, your donation is immediately multiplied:
$100 = $200 for safety!
Sponsoring one sprinkler head helps us meet state licensing requirements, directly securing the physical home and future of Growing Roots Preschool in Custer.
We hope you will join us for the caroling and sing-along on December 2nd to celebrate the impact of your generosity!
This high-impact, tax-deductible donation is designed for individuals, families, or businesses committed to large-scale safety. This level makes a substantial dent in the $18,000 materials cost urgently needed for the replacement project.
With the $3,000 Anonymous Match Challenge applied, your significant investment in our mission is instantly magnified: $500 Donation = $1000 to safety!
You are funding a full set of life-saving safety heads for a classroom area, ensuring the facility remains a safe, licensed, and reliable resource for all Custer families and community groups.
We deeply appreciate your generosity and hope you will join us for the caroling and sing-along on December 2nd to celebrate the successful future of Growing Roots Preschool!
Almond Sour Cream Cake - One Winner
Almond Sour Cream Cake - One Winner
Includes admission, 4 undecorated sugar cookies, decorating supplies, & cider/hot chocolate.
Includes admission for up to 4 people, 4 undecorated sugar cookies per person, decorating supplies, & cider/hot chocolate.
A dozen undecorated sugar cookies in a mixture of designs plus one premium, professionally decorated Santa cookie. (Freezes well!) Save for the holidays and thaw! Eat unfrosted or host your own decorating party without the extra mess of baking!
Pick up the night of December 2nd during our event, or during business hours on Wednesday, December 3rd at Custer Lutheran Fellowship.
One dozen premium, professionally decorated Santa sugar cookies (as pictured above). They freeze beautifully! Pick up the night of December 2nd during our event, or during business hours on Wednesday, December 3rd at Custer Lutheran Fellowship.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!