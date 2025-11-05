Sprinkles for Sprinklers: Double Your Impact for Safety!

The most direct way to invest in our students' safety. Your tax-deductible $100 gift sponsors one critical piece of hardware needed for the CLF sprinkler system replacement.

The Impact of Your Matched Gift:

Because of the $3,000 Anonymous Match Challenge, your donation is immediately multiplied:

$100 = $200 for safety!





Sponsoring one sprinkler head helps us meet state licensing requirements, directly securing the physical home and future of Growing Roots Preschool in Custer.





We hope you will join us for the caroling and sing-along on December 2nd to celebrate the impact of your generosity!







