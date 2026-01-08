SPRITES Gala 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Marechiaro’s Italian Restaurant
Two (2) $150 Gift Cards
One (1) Bottle of Daou Wine
One (1) Package of Pasta
Two (2) Kitchen Towels
Value $320
Donated By Marechiaro’s
Starting bid
Taylor Guitar
Taylor 217-E SB Plus Acoustic Guitar
Grand Pacific Body Shape
Solid Torrefied Sitka Spruce Top
Layered Indian Rosewood Back/Sides
Tobacco Sunburst Gloss Finish
Value $1400
Donated by Taylor Guitars
Starting bid
Small Batch Home Decor
$25 Gift Card to Small Batch
Tote Bag
1502 Candle Co. Candle
Dried Flowers
Vase
Cowboy Boot Match Holder
Anthropologie Hand Towel
Home Aesthetics Hand Soap
Hearth & Hand Wire Basket
Value $254
Donated by Class of 2029
Starting bid
Lenovo Laptop
T14s Gen 6
Snapdragon Laptop
14" (1920 x 1200)
Snapdragon® X Elite X1E-78-100 Processor (3.40 GHz)
Windows 11 Home 64 ARM
32 GB, 256 GB
IPS, Anti-Glare, Non-Touch
Fingerprint Reader
Value $2179
Donated by Siragusa Family
Starting bid
Sheraton San Diego Resort
Two (2) Night Stay
Marina King or Queen/Queen Room
Includes Room, Tax, Resort Fee
Breakfast Included For Two (2) With a Value Of Up To $50 Per Person.
Blackout Dates Listed on Certificate
Parking Included
Value $600
Donated By Sheraton San Diego
Starting bid
Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina Hotel
Two (2) Night Stay
Bayview Room
Complimentary Self Parking
Complimentary Breakfast
for Two (2) people
Waived Destination Amenity Fee
Value $800
Donated by Marriott Marquis San Diego
Starting bid
Gift Cards
$50 Outback Steakhouse
$25 Starbucks
$25 Sephora
$25 AMC Theaters
$25 Amazon
$25 Target
$25 Tilly’s
$25 Regal Theaters
$25 See’s Candy
$20 McDonald’s
Value $270
Starting bid
Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker
Regular & Decaf Starbucks Pods
Keurig Cafe Frothier
Pod Basket
Coffee Sign
Value $265
Starting bid
Double Wall Insulated Beverage Tub
Two (2) Rabbit Wine Bottle Carriers
Wing Corkscrew
Four (4) Coasters
Clos De Napa 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon
Barons De Rothschild Champagne
Value $240
Starting bid
Three (3) Melin Hats
Includes
Value $290
Donated by Melin Hats
Starting bid
Skin MD Wellness Spa
$200 Gift Card
Ugg Plush Blanket
Two (2) Soy Wax Candles
Value $300
Donated by Skin MD
Starting bid
Al's Sport's Shop
Certificate For Custom Letterman’s Jacket
Letter Jacket Of Your Choice
Custom Embroidered Name On Front and Back
Grad Year Patch
Letter and Patches Sewn On
Value $350
Donated By Al’s Sports Shop
Starting bid
Holden Timeless Beauty
50 Units of Botox Cosmetic ($650)
1 Syringe of Restylane Filler ($799)
3 Skin Care Items
Valid at San Marcos or Mission Valley
Value $1749
Donated by Holden Timeless Beauty
Starting bid
Little Blue Bow Photography
1 Hour Family or Senior Portrait Session Within San Diego County
Up to 8 People
Includes 50 High Resolution Digital Files
March 2026-August 2027
(Excludes September, October, November December 2026)
Value $850
Donated by Little Blue Bow Photography
Starting bid
Manchester Grand Hyatt Downtown San Diego
One (1) Night Stay
Choice of King or Two (2) Beds
Blackout Dates
July 4, New Years Eve & during
Comic Con Convention.
Value $500
Donated by Manchester Grand Hyatt
Starting bid
Hilliker’s Ranch Fresh Eggs
One (1) Year Supply of Eggs
Equal to One (1) Dozen Per Week
Decorative Signs
Value $180
Donated by Hilliker’s Egg Ranch
Starting bid
Stills by Hill
Photography Session
Includes Style & Concept Consultation
Professional Hair & Makeup Artistry for One (1)
$500 Image Credit (Or Two Images)
Not transferable. Not valid with other promotions.
*Validate Within 7 days of Auction
Value $690
Donated By Stills by Hill
Starting bid
Adventure Water Sports, LLC
Two (2) 2-hour Kayak Rental
and Two (2) 2-hour Standup Paddleboard
Beach Towel
Pool Floatie and Beach Ball
Value $225
Donated by Adventure Water Sports, LLC
Starting bid
Beach Picnic Basket
Collapsible Wagon
Igloo Cooler
Beach Towel
Two (2) Stanley Tumblers
Weatherproof Outdoor Blanket
Value $250
Donated by Class of 2026
Starting bid
Cigars and Whiskey
10 Cigars
Personal Humidor
Cigar Cutter
Lighter
Angel's Envy 750ml
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked 750ml
Two (2) Whiskey ball Molds
Two (2) Glasses
Value $385
Donated by Class of 2026
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