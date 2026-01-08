SPRITES of East County Inc
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SPRITES of East County Inc

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SPRITES of East County Inc

About this event

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SPRITES Gala 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1380 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA

1. That's Amore item
1. That's Amore
$50

Starting bid

Marechiaro’s Italian Restaurant


Two (2) $150 Gift Cards

One (1) Bottle of Daou Wine

One (1) Package of Pasta

Two (2) Kitchen Towels


Value $320

Donated By Marechiaro’s

2. Unplugged With Taylor item
2. Unplugged With Taylor item
2. Unplugged With Taylor item
2. Unplugged With Taylor
$100

Starting bid

Taylor Guitar


Taylor 217-E SB Plus Acoustic Guitar


Grand Pacific Body Shape

Solid Torrefied Sitka Spruce Top

Layered Indian Rosewood Back/Sides

Tobacco Sunburst Gloss Finish


Value $1400

Donated by Taylor Guitars

3. Home Decor and More item
3. Home Decor and More
$50

Starting bid

Small Batch Home Decor


$25 Gift Card to Small Batch

Tote Bag

1502 Candle Co. Candle

Dried Flowers

Vase

Cowboy Boot Match Holder

Anthropologie Hand Towel

Home Aesthetics Hand Soap

Hearth & Hand Wire Basket


Value $254

Donated by Class of 2029

4. Pixel Perfect item
4. Pixel Perfect
$200

Starting bid

Lenovo Laptop


T14s Gen 6

Snapdragon Laptop

14" (1920 x 1200)

Snapdragon® X Elite X1E-78-100 Processor (3.40 GHz)

Windows 11 Home 64 ARM

32 GB, 256 GB

IPS, Anti-Glare, Non-Touch

Fingerprint Reader


Value $2179

Donated by Siragusa Family

5. Elevated Escape item
5. Elevated Escape
$100

Starting bid

Sheraton San Diego Resort


Two (2) Night Stay

Marina King or Queen/Queen Room


Includes Room, Tax, Resort Fee


Breakfast Included For Two (2) With a Value Of Up To $50 Per Person.


Blackout Dates Listed on Certificate


Parking Included


Value $600

Donated By Sheraton San Diego

6. Room With A View item
6. Room With A View
$100

Starting bid

Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina Hotel


Two (2) Night Stay

Bayview Room

Complimentary Self Parking

Complimentary Breakfast

for Two (2) people

Waived Destination Amenity Fee


Value $800

Donated by Marriott Marquis San Diego

7. Gift Cards Galore item
7. Gift Cards Galore
$50

Starting bid

Gift Cards


$50 Outback Steakhouse

$25 Starbucks

$25 Sephora

$25 AMC Theaters

$25 Amazon

$25 Target

$25 Tilly’s

$25 Regal Theaters

$25 See’s Candy

$20 McDonald’s


Value $270

8. Rise and Shine item
8. Rise and Shine
$50

Starting bid

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker


Regular & Decaf Starbucks Pods

Keurig Cafe Frothier

Pod Basket

Coffee Sign


Value $265

9. Wine Not? item
9. Wine Not?
$50

Starting bid

Double Wall Insulated Beverage Tub


Two (2) Rabbit Wine Bottle Carriers

Wing Corkscrew

Four (4) Coasters

Clos De Napa 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon

Barons De Rothschild Champagne


Value $240

10. Hats Off to You item
10. Hats Off to You
$50

Starting bid

Three (3) Melin Hats


Includes

  • Hydro A Game in Black
  • Hydro A Game in Charcoal
  • Hydro Coronado in Brick
  • Hat Case


Value $290

Donated by Melin Hats

11. A Touch of Tranquility item
11. A Touch of Tranquility
$50

Starting bid

Skin MD Wellness Spa

$200 Gift Card


Ugg Plush Blanket

Two (2) Soy Wax Candles


Value $300

Donated by Skin MD

12. Varsity Vibes Only item
12. Varsity Vibes Only
$80

Starting bid

Al's Sport's Shop


Certificate For Custom Letterman’s Jacket


Letter Jacket Of Your Choice

Custom Embroidered Name On Front and Back

Grad Year Patch

Letter and Patches Sewn On


Value $350

Donated By Al’s Sports Shop

13. Fresh Faced and Fancy item
13. Fresh Faced and Fancy
$100

Starting bid

Holden Timeless Beauty


50 Units of Botox Cosmetic ($650)

1 Syringe of Restylane Filler ($799)

3 Skin Care Items

Valid at San Marcos or Mission Valley


Value $1749

Donated by Holden Timeless Beauty

14. Picture Perfect item
14. Picture Perfect
$100

Starting bid

Little Blue Bow Photography


1 Hour Family or Senior Portrait Session Within San Diego County


Up to 8 People


Includes 50 High Resolution Digital Files


March 2026-August 2027

(Excludes September, October, November December 2026)


Value $850

Donated by Little Blue Bow Photography

15. One Night Getaway item
15. One Night Getaway
$100

Starting bid

Manchester Grand Hyatt Downtown San Diego


One (1) Night Stay

Choice of King or Two (2) Beds

Blackout Dates

July 4, New Years Eve & during

Comic Con Convention.


Value $500

Donated by Manchester Grand Hyatt

16. Eggs Galore item
16. Eggs Galore item
16. Eggs Galore
$50

Starting bid

Hilliker’s Ranch Fresh Eggs


One (1) Year Supply of Eggs

Equal to One (1) Dozen Per Week

Decorative Signs


Value $180

Donated by Hilliker’s Egg Ranch

17. Shoots and Giggles item
17. Shoots and Giggles
$100

Starting bid

Stills by Hill


Photography Session


Includes Style & Concept Consultation


Professional Hair & Makeup Artistry for One (1)


$500 Image Credit (Or Two Images)


Not transferable. Not valid with other promotions.

*Validate Within 7 days of Auction


Value $690

Donated By Stills by Hill

18. Day At The Bay item
18. Day At The Bay
$50

Starting bid

Adventure Water Sports, LLC


Two (2) 2-hour Kayak Rental

and Two (2) 2-hour Standup Paddleboard

Beach Towel

Pool Floatie and Beach Ball


Value $225

Donated by Adventure Water Sports, LLC

19. Beach Picnic item
19. Beach Picnic
$50

Starting bid

Beach Picnic Basket


Collapsible Wagon

Igloo Cooler

Beach Towel

Two (2) Stanley Tumblers

Weatherproof Outdoor Blanket


Value $250

Donated by Class of 2026

20. Light One Up, Tip One Back item
20. Light One Up, Tip One Back
$50

Starting bid

Cigars and Whiskey


10 Cigars

Personal Humidor

Cigar Cutter

Lighter

Angel's Envy 750ml

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked 750ml

Two (2) Whiskey ball Molds

Two (2) Glasses


Value $385

Donated by Class of 2026

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