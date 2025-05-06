Sprout Up's Care Package Baskets Raffle

🎟️ Enter for a Chance to Win! Choose from two amazing raffle baskets — or enter to win both! Self-Care Basket – Pamper yourself with spa-worthy essentials Fresh & Clean Basket – Stock up on home cleaning favorites Ultimate Care Basket – The best of both in one deluxe prize! Tickets start at just $30, and all proceeds support Sprout Up’s mission to fight food scarcity in underserved communities. 🗓️ Winners will be announced on May 21! Don’t miss your chance to win and make an impact!

🎟️ Enter for a Chance to Win! Choose from two amazing raffle baskets — or enter to win both! Self-Care Basket – Pamper yourself with spa-worthy essentials Fresh & Clean Basket – Stock up on home cleaning favorites Ultimate Care Basket – The best of both in one deluxe prize! Tickets start at just $30, and all proceeds support Sprout Up’s mission to fight food scarcity in underserved communities. 🗓️ Winners will be announced on May 21! Don’t miss your chance to win and make an impact!

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