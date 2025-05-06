Sprout Up's Care Package Baskets Raffle

🎟️ Enter for a Chance to Win!
Choose from two amazing raffle baskets — or enter to win both!
Self-Care Basket – Pamper yourself with spa-worthy essentials
Fresh & Clean Basket – Stock up on home cleaning favorites
Ultimate Care Basket – The best of both in one deluxe prize!
Tickets start at just $30, and all proceeds support Sprout Up’s mission to fight food scarcity in underserved communities.
🗓️ Winners will be announced on May 21!
Don’t miss your chance to win and make an impact!
🎟️ Enter for a Chance to Win!
Choose from two amazing raffle baskets — or enter to win both!
Self-Care Basket – Pamper yourself with spa-worthy essentials
Fresh & Clean Basket – Stock up on home cleaning favorites
Ultimate Care Basket – The best of both in one deluxe prize!
Tickets start at just $30, and all proceeds support Sprout Up’s mission to fight food scarcity in underserved communities.
🗓️ Winners will be announced on May 21!
Don’t miss your chance to win and make an impact!
Fresh & Clean Essentials Basket
$20
🎟️ Raffle Ticket – Fresh & Clean Essentials Basket
$20 per ticket
Win the ultimate home refresh kit! The Fresh & Clean Essentials Basket is packed with must-have cleaning and household items, including Lysol wipes, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, toilet paper, Gain detergent, air freshener, dish soap, and more. Everything you need to keep your space spotless, fresh, and organized — all in one prize!
🧼 Perfect for everyday upkeep or seasonal deep cleaning.
💚 All proceeds support Sprout Up’s mission to fight food scarcity.
🗓️ Winners will be announced on May 21!
🎟️ Raffle Ticket – Fresh & Clean Essentials Basket
$20 per ticket
Win the ultimate home refresh kit! The Fresh & Clean Essentials Basket is packed with must-have cleaning and household items, including Lysol wipes, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, toilet paper, Gain detergent, air freshener, dish soap, and more. Everything you need to keep your space spotless, fresh, and organized — all in one prize!
🧼 Perfect for everyday upkeep or seasonal deep cleaning.
💚 All proceeds support Sprout Up’s mission to fight food scarcity.
🗓️ Winners will be announced on May 21!
Self-Care Sanctuary Basket
$15
🎟️ Raffle Ticket – Self-Care Sanctuary Basket
$15 per ticket
Enter for a chance to win the Self-Care Sanctuary Basket — a beautifully curated collection of self-care essentials designed to pamper, refresh, and inspire. With over a dozen premium items including a Dove exfoliating scrub, Bath & Body Works candle, hydrating face mask, Vaseline chapsticks, bath bombs, prayer cards, and more, this prize offers the ultimate at-home spa experience.
✨ Perfect for a personal treat or a heartfelt gift.
🎁 Winner will be announced on May 21.
Only $15 to enter — limited tickets available!
🎟️ Raffle Ticket – Self-Care Sanctuary Basket
$15 per ticket
Enter for a chance to win the Self-Care Sanctuary Basket — a beautifully curated collection of self-care essentials designed to pamper, refresh, and inspire. With over a dozen premium items including a Dove exfoliating scrub, Bath & Body Works candle, hydrating face mask, Vaseline chapsticks, bath bombs, prayer cards, and more, this prize offers the ultimate at-home spa experience.
✨ Perfect for a personal treat or a heartfelt gift.
🎁 Winner will be announced on May 21.
Only $15 to enter — limited tickets available!
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